The Department of Energy (DOE) and the Saudi Arabian Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) Sign a Memorandum of Understanding for Co...

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) Daniel R Simmons virtually joined His Excellency Eng. Abdullah Bin Ibrahim Al-Abdulkareem in signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC), a Saudi Government Corporation, to promote cooperation between the United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia across the field of seawater desalination.

Water is a critical resource for human health, economic growth, and agricultural productivity. Under the MOU, DOE and SWCC will cooperate on water and desalination capabilities to advance innovative research and technologies that will help reduce costs and increase efficiency.

Speaking of the significance of the MOU for both countries, Assistant Secretary Simmons said, “The MOU between the Department of Energy and the Saline Water Conversion Corporation is an ambitious framework for cooperation across the energy-water nexus. This cooperation across the water and desalination field will only strengthen the relationship between the two nations.”

The MOU’s signing officially marks the start of DOE-SWCC collaboration across a number of project areas, including: conventional and advanced desalination processes to reduce costs and increase efficiency; radioactive contaminant treatment in water sources; and capacity building.

The full Memorandum of Understanding can be found HERE.

