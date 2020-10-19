Free Men's Health Virtual Summit From The Core 94 Including An Exclusive Chat With Trinidad James and Mike of NTR GLD
Featuring an exclusive discussion with Trinidad James and Mike of NTR GLDHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Core 94! radio station will host the “Men of Gold” Virtual Summit. This free event was curated to provide an emotional safe haven for men who have had limited support during this traumatic year.
As we’ve all experienced the fears of a global pandemic, heightened racial tensions, and economic instability, many men are in desperate need of someone to ask if they are ok and let them know that it is fine to take a time out.
According to research by Boston University School of Public Health, suicide ideation has risen, particularly among low-income individuals and people who lost their jobs this year, and one of the strongest predictors of suicide is economic loss and financial insecurity.
The summit will feature exclusive words from Platinum recording artist Trinidad James, inspirational stories from Mike of NTR GLD, and mental health messages from therapists worldwide.
A drawing will take place for a mental health care package including a 24K Gold Hair & Body Butter from NTR GLD, a copy of “Talk To Yourself” by Robert Harper, II, and a chance to be featured on a Houston billboard as a “Man of Gold.”
Date: Sunday, November 1, 2020, at 6 PM CST
Hosted by media personality, DG Baggs.
To register for this event, visit, menofgold.thecore94.com/.
