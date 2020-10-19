Former Caregiver Arrested for Grand Theft in Connection to Medicaid Fraud Scheme
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office today announced the arrest of a former caregiver for grand theft. Dorothy L. Mitchem submitted fraudulent timesheets and accepted payment for services not rendered to a disabled Medicaid recipient. Mitchem previously worked as a direct service worker for Consumer Direct Care Network Florida to provide in-home, personal care services to a disabled adult. CDCNF assists clients who need attendant care services in their home to select, train and manage their own caregiver. Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Medicaid fraud is not a victimless crime. It hurts patients, health care providers and taxpayers. We will not stand idle and allow criminals to falsify reports, shortchange patients or execute any other scheme designed to steal from this taxpayer-funded health care program.”According to the MFCU investigation, Mitchem allegedly submitted timesheets to CDCNF and received payment for services not rendered by the Medicaid program while the client was admitted in the hospital or while working at another place of employment. To view the redacted PCA, click here. Mitchem faces one count of grand theft, a third-degree felony, and up to five years in Florida State Prison. The Attorney General’s MFCU will prosecute the case through an agreement with the State Attorney’s Office for the Eighth Judicial Circuit.MFCU is funded through a grant totaling $26,329,510 for Federal Fiscal Year 2021, from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services—Office of Inspector General. The federal share of these funds is 75% totaling $19,747,136. The state matching share of these funds is 25% totaling $6,582,374, funded by Florida.
# # #
The Florida Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) investigates and prosecutes providers that intentionally defraud the state’s Medicaid program through fraudulent billing practices. Medicaid fraud essentially steals from Florida’s taxpayers. Additionally, the MFCU investigates allegations of patient abuse, neglect and exploitation in facilities receiving payments under the Medicaid program.
