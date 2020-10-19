Hwy 19/21 New Prague intersection temporarily closes for paving (Oct. 19, 2020)

Hwy 19 project wrapping up in November until next construction season

MANKATO, Minn. – Motorists should plan for the Intersection of Highways 19 and 21 (Main Street and Fourth Avenue Northwest) on the west side of New Prague being closed to thru traffic Thursday, Oct. 22 – Saturday, Oct. 24 during scheduled milling and resurfacing work. Although this schedule could be adjusted based on weather conditions, through traffic should follow any temporary detours.

The first stage detour for the reconstruction project in downtown New Prague is expected to stay in place into November.

The current detour for motorists traveling westbound through New Prague consists of 10th Avenue Northeast, Seventh Street Northeast/Northwest, and Highway 21. Eastbound traffic is detoured south on Highway 13, Le Sueur County Road 29, and 10th Avenue Southeast. Motorists desiring to go to downtown businesses will need to watch for special signing.

The 2020-21 Highway 19 reconstruction project runs from the intersection of Highway 13/21 to Seventh Avenue Southeast and consists of replacing deteriorating infrastructure including underground utilities, storm water drainage systems and roadway pavement and sidewalks. Construction work in 2020 includes work on Highway 19 between Fifth Avenue Northwest and First Avenue Northwest.

The City of New Prague and MnDOT are partnering in the project and more information on the background can be found at newpraguemainstreet.com. Individuals interested in watching the project progress can also view the camera at mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy19newprague.

SM Hentges & Sons, Inc. of Jordan was awarded the projects with a bid of $12,499,000.

Find more information and detour maps at mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy19newprague. For more information on 2020 Construction projects in south central Minnesota, visit mndot.gov/d7/projects.html

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

###