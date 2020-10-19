Propane school buses will reduce GHGs by 624 metric tonnes in the Halifax area

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Students in the Halifax area are now enjoying the environmental benefits of low-emission propane school buses.



SOUTHLAND Transportation, a leader in sustainable transportation solutions, began bringing Halifax students to school on 144 propane buses in September. This is the largest propane fleet in Atlantic Canada. Putting these propane buses into service means a total reduction of 624.22 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent combined per year compared to diesel-fuelled buses.

The healthier and affordable option of low-emission propane school buses compared to carbon intense fuels such as diesel is starting to catch on.

“We are seeing an upward trend in schools and government switching to propane buses across the country, the latest in the Halifax Regional Municipality,” says Canadian Propane Association President & CEO Nathalie St-Pierre. “The reason for this growth is clear: propane buses are significantly healthier for our young people and the environment. They are cleaner, quieter and they are made for Canadian winters, starting in -50 below weather. Add to that the economic advantages such as fuel savings and lower maintenance costs, low-emission propane checks all the boxes.”

School buses equipped with auto propane fuel systems reduce tailpipe emissions not only in comparison to the older diesel buses they are replacing but against the latest and most stringent standards. In real-world testing conducted by West Virginia University in 2018, auto propane produced 96 per cent fewer NOx emissions compared with clean diesel buses. Using propane buses also reduced particulate matter, which can irritate asthma and other breathing-related issues.

By fuelling with auto propane, operators avoid the spills that result from diesel fuelling as well as the resulting diesel odour on their clothes and hands. Unlike gasoline or diesel, auto propane is part of a closed-loop system, meaning the fuel is never exposed to air and will not spill. Plus, fuelling is quick and safe, taking a similar amount of time as fuelling with gasoline or diesel.

While SOUTHLAND Transportation is new to Halifax it is not new to propane. They have been utilizing propane as an alternative fuel to diesel since the 1980s and currently own and operate the largest propane-fuelled fleet of school buses in Canada, with over 850 buses currently in operation. In 2019 alone, Southland reduced emissions by 3,229 metric tonnes of CO2E, the equivalent of 686 passenger vehicles being driven in a year.

“What better motivator to engage clean and sustainable transportation practices than the very children who will inherit the future? Each day, our fleet of school buses safely transports close to 100,000 students, which provides us with a constant reminder of what truly matters and what to keep at the forefront of our day-to-day operations,” says Murray Glass, Pacific Western Transportation’s Vice President of Student Transportation. “The nature of bus transportation in itself reduces emissions compared to individual vehicles and utilizing propane as an alternative fuel type further reduces our environmental footprint.”

Superior Propane was awarded the contract to supply the propane for the buses. “Superior Propane makes the transition to propane-fuelled school buses simple and efficient,” says Superior Propane SVP Sales and Operations Rick Carron. “We provide a state-of-the-art refuelling infrastructure that is convenient for bus operators, scalable for future growth, and equipped with wireless sensors that trigger automatic deliveries while giving school bus fleet managers online access to view tank levels and bus fuel consumption.”

Today, more than 1.3 million children in North America ride to and from school in buses fuelled by auto propane. In Canada, dozens of school districts and school bus contractors are adopting low-emission propane buses for proven safety, reduced emissions and better savings. School bus operators like the Regina Catholic School division in Saskatchewan, Brandon School Division in Manitoba, the Southland School District in Alberta and Hammond Transportation in Ontario have made propane their fuel of choice to transport students. In Atlantic Canada, New Brunswick began a pilot program with 18 propane buses last year, with positive results.

About the Canadian Propane Association

With over 400 members, the Canadian Propane Association (CPA) is the national association for a growing, multi-billion-dollar industry that impacts the livelihood of tens of thousands of Canadians. Our mission is to promote a safe and thriving propane industry that plays a vital role in Canada’s energy sector. To achieve this, we champion propane and the propane industry in Canada and facilitate best practices, safety and a favourable business environment through advocacy, training and emergency response.

About SOUTHLAND Transportation

SOUTHLAND Transportation is a part of the Pacific Western Group of Companies, a Canadian and family-owned business that was established in 1957. SOUTHLAND is committed to safety and service in the people transportation business. They operate school, charter, commuter, and specialized transportation buses in Alberta, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. With over 60 years of experience in the student transportation industry, SOUTHLAND has a proven track record for student safety, customer service, and maintenance of a high-quality fleet. They were the first school bus company in Canada to have their training program nationally recognized and certified by the Motor Carrier Passenger Council of Canada.

About Superior Propane

In business since 1951, Superior Propane is Canada's largest supplier for propane and related equipment with approximately 200 service and distribution points to serve commercial, agricultural, industrial and residential customers virtually anywhere in the country. Superior Propane specializes in propane applications such as auto propane, offering custom solutions for scalable infrastructure, easy aftermarket conversions, accessible refuelling options, and fuel and budget management. Superior promises easy propane management by offering customers wireless tank monitoring and account access through its exclusive mobile app.

