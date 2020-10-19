THE HISTORIC AMERICAN BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION IS BACK AND WE ARE STANDING AGAINST RACISM!
In 2000 the ABA relaunched and became the largest most diversified league in the world! With 75% of our owners being minorities we must stand against racism.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Who are we?
Relaunched in 1999 in partnership with the NBA, the American Basketball Association (ABA) is the world's largest pro sports league! With the WABA, ABA Australia, and Japan, follow our 150+ teams worldwide for exciting professional men's basketball!
The American Basketball Association (ABA) is a men’s professional basketball league. The league has grown to become a men’s professional basketball league! In 1999 Joe Newman and Richard P. Tinkham founded the league. It is the re-launch of the original ABA which merged with the NBA in 1976. Tinkham co-founded both the original ABA and the Indiana Pacers. Joe Newman was the CEO of Joe Newman Advertising, Inc. and Alliance Broadcasting Group, Inc. The ABA was established in 1967 and merged with the National Basketball Association in 1976 [New Jersey Nets, San Antonio Spurs, Indiana Pacers, Denver Nuggets]. Some of the ABA notable players were: Julius Irving (Dr. J) George Gervin (The Iceman), Ricky Barry, Moses Malone along with, many others that came to be NBA players. The ABA was reformed in 2000 in partnership with the NBA and has been working in harmony for the past 16 years.
What is S.T.A.R.?
ABA International Program STAR (Stand Tall Against Racism) The Star Pledge, an action program design to fight, condemn, and help eradicate racism. “Every professional sports league seems to have a program designed to create awareness of social injustice,” “Banners, posters, kneeling, slogans on shirts, all good.
Being the largest professional sports league in the US with over 175 teams and being the most diversified sports league ever with over 75% of our teams owned by African Americans, Hispanics, Asians, and women, we felt it was important that we take a leadership role in this cause – and involve not only the players & Teams but every fan & local businesses leader that support sports.
“We are making this a national & international movement with support from local, state, federal governments, schools, community organizations, veteran's groups, minority groups, the media, business, and industry. The ABA will always Stand Tall Against Racism.”
STAR Pledge
I hereby pledge to fight racism, to condemn racism, and to help eradicate racism. I will Stand Tall Against Racism, so help me!
