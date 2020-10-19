Security National Financial Corporation Announces Lease to Inside Real Estate in its Center 53 Campus in Murray, Utah

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ-SNFCA) is pleased to announce a new lease totaling approximately 5,700 square feet in its Center 53 campus located in Murray, Utah.



Inside Real Estate (“InsideRE”) has leased this space for its company headquarters. Buildout of the space is expected to commence immediately, and occupancy is anticipated to occur in January 2021.

Inside Real Estate is a fast-growing, independently owned real estate software firm that serves as a trusted technology partner for over 200,000 top brokerages, agents and teams. Its flagship product, “kvCORE” platform, is the most modern and comprehensive solution in the industry and is known for delivering profitable growth at every level of a brokerage organization. Built on a modern, scalable and flexible architecture, kvCORE enables every brokerage to create its own unique technology ecosystem through custom branding, robust integrations and high-quality add-on solutions. With an accomplished leadership team and over 200 employees, Inside Real Estate brings resources, scale and vision to deliver ongoing innovation and success to its growing customer base.

Scott Quist, President and Chief Executive Officer for Security National, stated, “Center 53 has proved to be a desirable facility and location due to its quality construction, central location in the Salt Lake valley, and easy access to and from the entire region. Also, during the Covid-19 pandemic we have seen great resiliency in the Salt Lake office market. We believe that our desire to supply “Best-In-Class” offerings will serve to create lasting relationships for the future, despite the current difficulties we are all now facing.”

The addition of Inside Real Estate increases occupancy in Phase 1 of the Center 53 campus to 93% and adds another real estate related firm to the growing campus.

This press release contains statements that, if not verifiable historical fact, may be viewed as forward-looking statements that could predict future events or outcomes with respect to Security National Financial Corporation and its business. The predictions in the statements will involve risk and uncertainties and, accordingly, actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

