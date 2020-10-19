Associa Hill Country’s Christiana Ennis Earns Certified Manager of Community Associations Designation

/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Hill Country is proud to announce that community manager, Christiana Ennis, has earned her Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation through the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB).

The Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) is the only international certification program designed exclusively for managers of homeowner and condominium associations and cooperatives. The CMCA® recognizes individuals who have demonstrated the fundamental knowledge required to manage community associations. The Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB) administers the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®)—The Essential Credential™. CAMICB is the professional accreditation body for over ​20,000 community association managers worldwide.

Ms. Ennis has been involved in the property management industry for more than six years, serving in a variety of capacities, including guest services manager, lifestyle coordinator executive assistant, and new home sales counselor.

“Associa Hill Country highly promotes the continued education and industry training of our team members,” stated Alex Rix, Associa Hill Country president. “We are proud to have one of our valued employees receive her CMCA® designation, knowing the dedication and hard work it takes to earn it. Christiana’s continued industry education will benefit our team, our communities, and our residents.”

