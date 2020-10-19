Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of 15 Minute 96.6% Sensitivity Safetest Covid-19 Rapid Test for the European Union

Victory Square Health received CE from EU competent authority of Belgium for Safetest 15 Minute Rapid Test antibody test for distribution, sale, and usage throughout the European Union on October 16, 2020

The Safetest 15 Minute Covid-19 Rapid Test has a 96.6% Sensitivity, and can confirm whether one is currently infected with the virus causing Covid-19 or whether one was infected before and was unaware of the infection

Over 4.5 million Covid-19 cases and 198,886 deaths reported in the EU / EEA as of October 17, 2020

This Safetest Covid-19 Rapid Test approval now enables Victory Square Health to distribute throughout the 27 countries and 446M inhabitants, which make up the European Union

This EU approval for the Safetest 15 Minute Rapid Test is in addition to the Company’s proprietary Elisa test approval issued by the EU / EEA on September 14, 2020



/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Health Inc. (“VS Health” or the “Company“) – a portfolio company of Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square“) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) announced today that it was granted EU declaration of conformity which indicates that a product complies with all the requirements of European IVDD (in-vitro diagnostic device) legislation. The CE designation allows the company to commence marketing, sales and distribution of its Safetest 15 Minute Rapid Test Covid-19 assay for detecting the antibodies IgG and IgM against SARS-CoV-2, for the European Union through May 2022.

The Safetest 15 Minute Covid-19 Rapid Test enables the user / administrator to receive test results with a 96.6% accuracy in 15 minutes by a simple blood sample similar to that of a hand held pregnancy stick / diabetes reader. This highly accurate test enables the participant / administrator to quickly detect if they have Covid-19 antibodies, and thus show infection in less than 15 minutes.

The European Union has seen 4.5 million Covid-19 cases as of October 16, 2020. On October 16, 2020 Europe set a record of Coronavirus cases overtaking the United States in cases per capita. The Safetest 15 minute Covid-19 Rapid Test is designed to provide accurate data to persons to help prevent the spread of this virus. This approval for the Safetest Covid-19 15 minute Rapid Test is in addition to the Elisa Test approval given to the Company by the EU / EEA on September 14, 2020.

VS Health was founded in 2016 to accelerate the development of personalized medicine and technology solutions including diagnostic tests to support patient’s care and improve health outcomes. Its first product, the Leishmaniasis Rapid Test, was developed in partnership with the UFMG, Federal University of Minas Gerais. Safetest took advantage of its expertise in the subject to develop other antibody-based tests and a robust R&D pipelines of diagnostic kits for Hansen’s Disease, Brucellosis, HTLV and Blood samples screening tests.

This Safetest Covid-19 Rapid Test approval allows Victory Square Health to distribute throughout the following 27 EU & EEA countries with a combined population of 446,824,564:

Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Republic of Cyprus, Czech, Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden



Disclaimer:

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time

