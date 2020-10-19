National Board Certified Teacher Salary Supplement Request Due November 6, 2020

Do you have National Board Certified Teachers on your staff? Awesome! We are sending along a reminder to those fortunate superintendents, or directors of a publicly-supported secondary school or CTE region, with eligible staff who have attained National Board for Professional Teaching Standards Certification prior to July 1, 2020. Please let us know so we can provide you with their legislatively allocated salary supplement.

In order to qualify for the salary supplement, eligible staff must be currently employed by a Maine public school, or by a publicly-supported secondary school or CTE region in Maine. Eligible position titles include classroom teacher, special education teacher, literacy specialist, long-term substitute teacher, library media specialist, guidance counselor, and teacher leaders with certification from the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, or its successor organization.

Salary Supplement amount: Despite enacting language regarding a $5,000 supplement for those teaching in a school with a Free and Reduced Lunch Rate (FRLR) 50% and higher, no additional funds were appropriated to provide full funding for that, or full funding of the $3,000 for those under the 50% FRLR; therefore, both supplements will need to be prorated. Estimated* prorated amounts:

Teaching in a school with a Free and Reduced Lunch rate 50% and higher: $3,350

Teaching in a school with a Free and Reduced Lunch rate below 50%: $2,022

*Please note these are estimated amounts. Final salary supplement totals will depend on the number of qualifying teachers in each category. We expect to have that information published on our web site the week of Dec. 7. The submission form and further information is available on our National Board Certification Salary Supplement web page: https://www.maine.gov/doe/educators/cert/nationalstandards/salary

National Board Scholarship Information:

Information will be available on November 10 on our National Board Certification Scholarship web page: https://www.maine.gov/doe/cert/nationalstandards/scholarship

Thank you for your patience regarding the delay in releasing information. Due to the pandemic, we are navigating a very different school year.

If you have questions, please contact Tamara Ranger at Tamara.Ranger@maine.gov.