Gold Heat's Response to Pandemic Attracts New Marketing Director to Lead New Market Penetration.
Joey Leffel Gold Heat Director of Marketing Electric radiant floor heat mats for homebuilders and commercial construction
Leffel is appointed Director of Marketing to lead the company's expansion plan into residential home building and commercial construction.HILLSBORO, OR, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gold Heat, America's premier manufacturer of customized electric radiant floor heat mats for the motorcoach manufacturing industry, and soon the home building and commercial construction, announces they have retained Marketing Magician Joey Leffel as Director of Marketing.
"Gold Heat is going to be a hot company to work for," admits Joey Leffel, Gold Heat's new Director of Marketing. "My extensive business experience in transitioning start-up business into a significant industry player in the home building and commercial construction building materials space is going to be an exciting challenge."
Leffel brings over twenty years of hands-on experience marketing operations for several manufacturing players in the diagnostic equipment, high technology, movie and amusement, and sporting goods industries. Leffel holds both a B.S. in Business Management and an M.A. in Management from the University of Redlands School of Business in San Diego, CA.
Among those benefiting from her expertise are high-profile brands as Coca-Cola, TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, CA, Microsoft, Dell, and Amazon. Joey will bring that same level of marketing mastery to Gold Heat.
"I was going through the interview process during the COVID-19 lockdown," Leffel explains. "I asked Brian Bishop, Gold Heat's General Manager, how the company was taking care of their employees during the pandemic (to judge company integrity). I was extremely impressed by his response".
According to Bishop, to protect the safety and security of the Gold Heat workforce, front office staff worked from home, while production teams split their shifts. The entire Gold Heat team continued to receive a full-time paycheck with full benefits.
"It was important to us as a leadership team that we kept our employees' needs atop of mind - both personal and financial - while we all navigated this time of uncertainty," states Bishop.
When asked what drew her to join forces with the Gold Heat enterprise, Leffel admitted its product and team integrity that won me over. If this is how Gold Heat takes care of their employees, imagine how they take care of their customers."
Leffel steps into the director of a marketing position, where she will "help us find new markets that will value our technology, same-day sales, and service response and unique installation and post-sales support," comments Bishop.
For more information about Gold Heat's customized electric radiant floor mats for RV construction, home building, or commercial construction projects, contact Brian Bishop, General Manager at 866-935-7782 or brianb@goldheat.com.
Gold Heat of Hillsboro, Oregon, is the gold standard in electric radiant floor systems for the residential home building, commercial construction, and luxury RV / motorcoach manufacturing sectors. OEMs and installers appreciate the Gold Heat radiant heat floor system for its quick installation and live diagnostic and troubleshooting assistance. Gold Heat customized radiant floor heat mats are handmade in 5 to 100 square feet, designed to conform to any complicated floorplan. Gold Heat is an active member of the RV Industry Association, the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA) and the Home Builders Association (HBA). www.goldheat.com
