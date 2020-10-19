Hwy 15/Main Street Hutchinson project complete (Oct. 19, 2020)

Community invited to a virtual ribbon cutting celebration

WILLMAR, Minn. – The Highway 15/Main Street Hutchinson reconstruction and resurfacing project is complete. With guidance from state health officials about protecting the health and well-being of Minnesotans and preventing further spread of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Transportation District 8 is pleased to offer a virtual ribbon cutting celebration for the Highway 15 Hutchinson project.

Area residents are encouraged to visit hwy15hutchinson.com to learn about the project from start to finish, watch videos, view construction photos and drone footage, hear from community members, download at-home activities, and complete a project survey.

The Hutchinson Main Street project consisted of the reconstruction of Highway 15 from Second Avenue North to Fifth Avenue South. The city of Hutchinson replaced utilities (sanitary sewer, storm sewer, and water) during the reconstruction of Main Street.

Included with the project, Highway 15 was resurfaced from Fifth Avenue South to just north of the roundabout at County Road 115/Airport Road, and a northbound left-turn lane was constructed at Linden Avenue. Sidewalks and pedestrian crossings were upgraded along both project areas to make them available for everyone.

Benefits of the project include a smoother road surface, upgraded sidewalks and pedestrian crossings, modern sewer and water main utilities, and updated city and state infrastructure that will serve the community for many years. The state portion of the project cost $11.5 million and the contractor was R & R Excavating.

For more information, visit the project website at mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy15downtownhutch.

