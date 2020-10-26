Libya News Network in 18 Million USD buyout by MAI-TATO Media Group
Buyout includes provisions for LibyaNN HD film, LibyaNN HD Sports, and LibyaNN HD Music platform target restructuring
In the next weeks and months, Libyann.com will be further enhancing and expanding an already valuable experience to its current and future visitors.”TRIPOLI, LIBYA, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Libya News Network (LibyaNN.com) accepts Mai-Tato Media Group bid for Libya News Network (LibyaNN.com). The 18 Million USD buyout will effect a merger and capital stock exchange for the asset acquisitions. The takeover will see additional provisions of working capital for the target restructuring of the board, including adding digital media streaming for independent subsidiaries LibyaNN films, LibyaNN Sports, LibyaNN Music.
— Ashok Kumar
Libya News Network's additional features will enhance the latest multimedia technologies, from live video streaming to audio packages to searchable archives of news features and background information. In the next weeks and months, Libyann.com will be further enhancing and expanding an already valuable experience to its current and future visitors. Viewers can expect to gradually experience a more expansive HD interactive product offering across the board.
Ashok Kumar
Mai-Tato Media Group
email us here
LibyaNN Comment TV