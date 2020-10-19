U.S. Department of Energy Issues Phase II of Small Business Research and Technology Transfer Funding Opportunity Announcement

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs issued their Fiscal Year 2021 Phase II Release 1 Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) with approximately $105 million in available funding. The following DOE Office of Science program offices are participating in this FOA:

Office of Advance Scientific Computing

Office of Basic Energy Sciences

Office of Biological and Environmental Research

Office of Nuclear Physics

DOE recognizes the important role that small businesses play in driving innovation and creating jobs in the U.S. economy. The SBIR and STTR programs were created by Congress to leverage small businesses with the goal of advancing innovation at federal agencies. Additional information on the DOE SBIR and STTR programs can be found on the SBIR program’s website HERE.

More details on the DOE SBIR/STTR Phase II Release 1 FOA can be found HERE.

###

New Media Contact: (202) 586-4940