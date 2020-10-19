Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 621 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,585 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Department of Energy Issues Phase II of Small Business Research and Technology Transfer Funding Opportunity Announcement

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs issued their Fiscal Year 2021 Phase II Release 1 Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) with approximately $105 million in available funding. The following DOE Office of Science program offices are participating in this FOA:

  • Office of Advance Scientific Computing
  • Office of Basic Energy Sciences
  • Office of Biological and Environmental Research
  • Office of Nuclear Physics

DOE recognizes the important role that small businesses play in driving innovation and creating jobs in the U.S. economy. The SBIR and STTR programs were created by Congress to leverage small businesses with the goal of advancing innovation at federal agencies. Additional information on the DOE SBIR and STTR programs can be found on the SBIR program’s website HERE.

More details on the DOE SBIR/STTR Phase II Release 1 FOA can be found HERE.

###

New Media Contact: (202) 586-4940

 

You just read:

U.S. Department of Energy Issues Phase II of Small Business Research and Technology Transfer Funding Opportunity Announcement

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.