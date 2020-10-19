Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TEMPERED STEEL - Embers of Youth

Powerful! Raw and visceral! Remarkable tale of the power and will of the human spirit.

Compelling! Impossible to put down! Reader gets immediately pulled in from the beginning!

Tempered Steel is the remarkable harrowing true story of my life which is all encompassing with love, tragedy, the supernatural and near-death experiences.

Reality is stranger than fiction... That's only part of the truth. Reality is also more treacherous and brutal than the fiction, I realized this as I found myself in a merciless unrelenting reality.”
— Mandy Dore
UNITED STATES, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Even before its release Mandy Dore’s Tempered Steel - Embers of Youth is capturing the attention of a nation quarantined by a plague. The first book in her series, Mandy retells a trauma driven account by walking the reader through her dysfunctional upbringing. Mandy was fragile and naïve. The people in her life systematically took advantage of her and abused her. They tarnished her innocence which catapulted her into situations that threatened her life and her future. Betrayed by her family… Torn from her Mother… Mandy realized that she was unable to rely on those who were supposed to care for and protect her. Every trauma built an unrelenting fury inside her. Refusing to become the victim of circumstance, in one climactic moment, she made a dramatic stance, and found the strength to change her life forever.

Link to Trailer: https://youtu.be/AawbbGgEi2g
Media Contact: ____________________________________________________________________________
Mandy Dore’
Email: tsteel@mandydore.com
337-380-6943

Hodge Publishing
info@hodgepublishing.com
832-292-5864

Mandy Dore
Mandy Dore
tsteel@mandydore.com
Tempered Steel - Embers of Youth Book Trailer

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Social Media


