October 19, 2020 - Texas HireAbility Events Celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness Month, Connect Career Seekers with Disabilities and Employers

Date: October 19, 2020

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) is partnering with the Texas Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities, Texas Workforce Solutions-Vocational Rehabilitation Services and Texas Workforce Solutions for the 2020 Texas HireAbility campaign to raise awareness about the benefits of hiring people with disabilities and of creating inclusive workplaces. The campaign is now in its fifth year and coincides with National Disability Employment Awareness Month. The theme of this year’s national campaign is ‘Increasing Access and Opportunity.’ TWC and its partners will feature resources for employers and conduct a statewide series of virtual hiring and disability awareness events for job seekers with disabilities.

“Texas employers can benefit greatly from the contributions of individuals with disabilities and it is important to celebrate those who are setting the example in cultivating an inclusive culture and an accommodating workplace,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “The Texas Workforce Commission is proud to be part of supporting inclusive workplace culture through our Vocational Rehabilitation Services Division and the Texas HireAbility campaign.”

TWC will partner with the Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities to host a webinar series themed "Putting Texas Back to Work,” which will highlight how the Texas Workforce system is working with statewide partners to provide tools, training and hiring events inclusive of individuals with disabilities to ensure they access employment opportunities as part of our state’s reopening and economic recovery.

“As we celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and through Texas HireAbility, let be reminded of what we can do to be more inclusive at work and that people are much more than their disability. A disability is just one aspect of who someone is. Most importantly, an individual with a disability is a person with talents, abilities, interests and goals,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “Just as people with disabilities have been adapting every day, so too have we adapted to a new way of living every day. The Texas Workforce Commission, including our 28 local workforce Boards and Vocational Rehabilitation teams have adapted during the pandemic so that they may continue to assist customers with remote or online services and fulfill our agency mission every day of creating opportunity for all Texas.”

Later this month, TWC will join the Governor’s Committee in recognizing outstanding businesses and individuals at the Lex Frieden Employment Awards. Lex Frieden Employment Award winners are employers who see themselves as community partners, and enthusiastically promote and pursue business opportunities for people with disabilities.

“During this 75th Anniversary of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, it is a perfect time to reflect on the progress made while continuing to learn even more about inclusivity and celebrate the Texas employers that have made inclusion a priority in their workplace,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “Texas HireAbility celebrates the diversity that is our Texas workforce and the individuals with disabilities who bring their unique perspectives and problem-solving abilities wherever they’re employed. Including people with disabilities in every workplace enriches both the workplace and our society with the talent, commitment, and innovation that they bring.”

For a Texas HireAbility calendar of events, resources that employers can use to promote disability employment awareness, and information about National Disability Employment Awareness Month, twc.texas.gov/texashireability

Texas Workforce Solutions-Vocational Rehabilitation Services partners with the Texas Workforce System to support job seekers with disabilities as they prepare for, obtain or maintain competitive integrated employment. To find a Vocational Rehabilitation office, please visit www.texas.gov/VRNearMe.

