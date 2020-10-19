Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
October TFWC Meeting to Be Held at Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission will hold a one-day meeting on Friday, Oct. 23 beginning at 9 a.m. at Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County. It will be the first formal TFWC meeting held at the refuge.

An update will be provided on the status of Asian carp to include distribution information, TVA’s Programmatic Environmental Assessment, USFWS funding and associated work plans for 2021 in the Tennessee/Cumberland and Lower Mississippi (Reelfoot) basins.

Results of a recent survey of Tennessee duck hunters will be presented. The survey was conducted by the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

The Wildlife and Forestry Division will recognize the Wildlife Technician and Wildlife Biologist/Manager of the Year. The Biologist of the Year winner will also be competing for the Southeast Biologist of the Year, as part of the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (SEAFWA) virtual conference.

The Boating and Law Enforcement Division will also present a pair of annual awards. The Boating Officer of the Year and Part-time Boating Officer of the Year will be introduced to the commission.

