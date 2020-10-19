UK Civil Celebrant launches first Franchising Model For Civil Celebrants to share the success of Mountain Celebrations

Share your memories with Mountain Celebrations

UK Civil Celebrant Celebrates 10th year in business with Franchise Opportunity for entrepreneur's

UK, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mountain Celebrations as part of their 10th successful year in business has launched a new Franchising Campaign. Giving the opportunity for entrepreneurs to launch their own business while operating under the Mountain Celebrations banner.

Mountain Celebrations, the UK Civil Celebrant group, is offering Entrepreneurs to sign up to be their own boss while benefiting from the security of a proven business model.

The team explains that there are over 48,000 franchise outlets in the UK alone, which collectively contribute over £17 billion and 710,000 jobs to the economy. Now Mountain Celebrations is celebrating by opening up the opportunity for more entrepreneurs to launch their own successful business.

Entrepreneurs will join an active, engaging and professional family of Civil Celebrants who are on hand to design bespoke ceremonies across the UK & Worldwide. They have a reputation for creating Wedding, Funeral & Naming ceremonies that are delivered with warmth, professionalism and feeling, each ceremony written uniquely to the needs of either the family or couple.

The team explains that interested parties should do their research before applying. It’s also important to take stock of personal goals and find the right option to suit each entrepreneur’s needs. Taking stock of personal goals enables potential franchisees to determine how their next move can help them to be achieved.

As a franchisee, entrepreneurs will be personally responsible for the success of their business. For this reason, it’s important to create a business plan in order to prove to the franchisor that they have enough understanding of how the model works.

The process of setting up a franchise will include a series of upfront costs and may require a loan from the bank. The work of a franchisee is uniquely different to all other professions, but it still requires the use of key transferable skills.

Sales and management are among the most important, as explained by franchise consultant Jim Judy: “Selling your goods and services and managing the people who do are the biggest roles that franchisees play.”

The team at Mountain Celebrations encourages interested parties to reach out and contact them to begin the franchising process. This is a chance for entrepreneurs to impress the team with their passion and knowledge. This franchise opportunity is the first of its kind in the world of Celebrants. The proven business strategy has been successful for 10 years, and now Mountain Celebrations wants to share its knowledge, experience and reputation with you.

Join the team, and enjoy a professional career, that also gives a little back, share the memories of its clients not just in the UK but Worldwide.

Those outside of the UK who like this opportunity, must check the legalities of buying and running a UK based business in your chosen country.

Full details of the new campaign can be found at the URL above.