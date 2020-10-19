Access closures begin Oct. 19 at the Hwy 10 interchange between Big Lake and Elk River (Oct. 18, 2020)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Motorists can expect delays as two ramps close at the Highway 10 and Sherburne County Road 14/15 interchange between Big Lake and Elk River beginning Monday, Oct. 19.

Crews will complete underground natural gas utility work. Here's what to expect:

Eastbound Highway 10 ramp to Sherburne County Road 14/County Road 15 will close Monday, Oct. 19. Follow detour along Highway 10/County Road 43 in Big Lake to County Road 14/15.

Sherburne County Road 14/15 ramp to westbound Highway 10 will close Monday, Oct. 19. Follow detour along County Road 14/15 and County Road 43 to Highway 10 in Big Lake.

The work will take about two weeks to complete.

Motorists are asked to be alert for changes, follow detour signs and add extra time to their commute to avoid delays. For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or dial 5-1-1.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

# # #