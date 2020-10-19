Eastbound Hwy 10 closed northeast of Royalton due to crash (Oct. 19, 2020)

BAXTER, Minn. – 9:05 a.m. – Both lanes of eastbound Highway 10 closed just north of Royalton due to crash. The closure will be for the next three hours or more. Follow detour signs and be patient, watch for law enforcement directing traffic. Westbound Highway 10 also slow moving. Seek alternate routes. Give emergency workers room to respond.
Check 511mn.org for the latest information on this closure.
