Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 595 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,550 in the last 365 days.

Eastbound Hwy 10 closed northeast of Royalton due to crash (Oct. 19, 2020)

BAXTER, Minn. – 9:05 a.m. – Both lanes of eastbound Highway 10 closed just north of Royalton due to crash. The closure will be for the next three hours or more. Follow detour signs and be patient, watch for law enforcement directing traffic. Westbound Highway 10 also slow moving. Seek alternate routes. Give emergency workers room to respond.

Check 511mn.org for the latest information on this closure.

# # #

You just read:

Eastbound Hwy 10 closed northeast of Royalton due to crash (Oct. 19, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.