Governor Ivey Announces Auto Supplier IAC Plans Alabama Expansions Creating Over 180 Jobs

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey announced today that International Automotive Components Group North America, Inc. (IAC) plans to invest over $55.9 million in expansion projects that will create 182 jobs at two Alabama facilities.

IAC is committing $34.3 million in new capital investment to expand its new manufacturing facility located in Tuscaloosa County. This facility will produce door panels and overhead systems for original equipment manufacturers. The project will create 119 jobs at the production site at 15911 Progress Drive in Cottondale.

In addition, IAC plans to invest $21.6 million at its manufacturing facility located at 318 Pappy Dunn Boulevard in the former Fort McClellan in Anniston, creating 63 jobs. The project builds on a milestone 2014 expansion that doubled the size of the Calhoun County facility, whose primary product is automotive interior components and systems. Key components produced at the Anniston plant include door panels, trim systems, and instrument panels for original equipment manufacturers.

“International Automotive Components is a leading global auto supplier, and I am pleased that this world-class company is growing significantly in Alabama and creating good jobs in Cottondale and Anniston,” Governor Ivey said. “IAC’s growth plans show that Alabama’s dynamic auto industry continues to expand despite today’s challenging environment.”

“Alabama was the logical choice due to its skilled workforce and proximity to the customer,” said Nick Skwiat, IAC executive vice president and president of IAC North America. “We are excited to see the continued growth of the automotive industry in Alabama and we plan to grow right along with it. We thank the Governor and Secretary Canfield for their leadership in this sector.”

IAC Group is a leading global supplier of innovative and sustainable instrument panels, consoles, door panels, overhead systems, bumper fascias and exterior ornamentation for original equipment manufacturers.

Headquartered in Luxembourg, IAC has more than 18,000 employees at 67 locations in 17 countries. Besides Alabama, the company operates manufacturing facilities in seven other U.S. states.

“With operations around the globe, IAC is the kind of high-performance company that we want in Alabama’s auto supply chain to help fuel sustainable growth,” said Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “We look forward to working with IAC and facilitating its future growth in this strategic industrial sector.”

Officials in Tuscaloosa and Calhoun counties welcomed the company’s expansion plans.

“International Automotive Components is a valued part of Tuscaloosa County’s automotive sector,” said Danielle Winningham, executive director of the Tuscaloosa County Industrial Development Authority. “We are grateful for IAC’s investment in our community and the career opportunities available to our area workforce as a result of their investment.”

“The City of Anniston is excited that IAC has made the decision to expand here. I have enjoyed working with the leadership at IAC, the Calhoun County EDC, and the state of Alabama to get this project finalized,” Mayor Jack Draper said. “This is even further evidence that Anniston is indeed open for business.”

