Mississippi Lottery Corporation Completes September Transfer to the State

MLC to introduce 4 Holiday Scratch-off Games November 3

JACKSON, MISS. – Today, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed its September transfer of $8,201,767.82 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. This brings the total transfer for Fiscal Year 2021 to $26,508,657.56.

“Thanks to Mississippians, we continue to raise needed funds for road and bridge repairs throughout the state,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen.

For a complete list of MDOT projects using lottery net proceeds, click here.

In Other News…

Cash 3 and the option to enter drawings for 2nd Chance scratch-off game prizes continue to be very popular with players.

“Registered players have grown to more than 20,000 people who have collectively submitted over 534,000 entries in just under two months,” said Shaheen. “As a reminder, 2nd Chance promotional prize drawings occur after the MLC announces the end of a scratch-off game. All 2nd Chance promotional drawing dates will be announced on the MLC website, mslotteryhome.com, and social media.”

Coming Soon…

The MLC will introduce four Holiday-themed scratch-off games this year scheduled to arrive at lottery retailers throughout the state starting Tuesday, November 3.

“These games will feature eye-catching graphics with a festive feel at $1, $2, $5 and $10 price points,” said Shaheen. “They will make great holiday gifts for family, friends and co-workers 21 years or older.”

In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) was created in 2018 by the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, Senate Bill 2001. The MLC is a legislatively created corporation. Visit us online at www.mslotteryhome.com.

###