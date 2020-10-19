Chime Technologies and Brokermint Partner to Deliver Integrated End-to-End Operating System for the Real Estate Industry

Deep technology integration provides brokerages with a seamless solution to meet front and back office demands

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chime Technologies and Brokermint today announced a partnership that will deliver a fully integrated end-to-end operating system for the real estate industry. A leader in back office management software, Brokermint automates and optimizes critical functions such as transaction management as well as commission tracking, accounting, and reporting. In parallel, Chime’s award-winning sales acceleration platform handles the “front office” requirements, combining intelligent lead generation capabilities and front-end IDX websites with a powerful CRM system. Underpinned by a deep technical integration, these two best-in-class solutions will come together to deliver a seamless system for brokerages to better manage both back and front-end operations. To learn more, register here for our upcoming November webinar detailing the integration.

Webinar Details

Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Time: 10:00 a.m. PST

Session Title: Brokermint and Chime – A Major Integration Update

Registration Link: https://chime.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WfcF4YXOQ-KgrMjB0W5l8A

Brokerages have long been hampered by the myriad of disparate systems used to manage front and back office operations. Efforts to integrate various point solutions are often tedious and expensive forcing brokerages to spend precious time and resources on technology upgrades and maintenance for multiple systems that are still fragmented and inefficient. As competitive pressures continue to mount, brokerages need the ability to easily automate critical functions and drive efficiencies in order to scale and grow.



“The necessity to automate in order to scale has been apparent for some time, but Zillow’s recent announcement regarding iBuying transactions underscores just how imperative it is for brokerages to up their technology game plan,” noted Mike McGowan of Chime. “This integration with Brokermint will enables brokers to seamlessly automate their entire customer and transaction journey, empowering them to capitalize on the benefits of technology while still being central to the transaction.”



Like Chime, Brokermint has built a platform designed with innovation and growth in mind. By helping brokerages to seamlessly manage all aspects of their back-office tasks from one centralized dashboard, users have access to the analytics and information they need to bolster office efficiency and focus on high-value activities. Likewise, Chime’s AI-powered platform integrates all the critical components agents and brokers need on the front end to generate, capture, and nurture leads to close. By coupling these two innovative solutions together through a deep technical integration, both small teams and multi-office brokerages alike will have the competitive advantage needed.



“2020 has been a year of unprecedented change for the real estate industry. Brokerages and agents have experienced first-hand what a powerful tool technology can be for them as they fight to not only survive but thrive,” commented Sarah Richardson of Tru Realty. “I am thrilled to hear about the coupling of these two innovative systems as it will empower brokers, such as myself, with a comprehensive technology foundation needed to build our business in the months and years ahead.”



“For years, the industry has been a mix of individual point solutions. Now, with Brokermint consolidating the back-office functions and Chime driving the front-end, you see a true end-to-end solution,” added Andrew Chishchevoy of Brokermint. “We’re excited to be integrating with a top platform like Chime.”

To learn more, register for our webinar on Wednesday, November 18th at 10:00 a.m. PST.

About Chime Technologies

Chime is an all-in-one Sales Acceleration Platform for the real estate industry headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Its award-winning productivity suite offers a robust set of features that help real estate professionals and teams of all sizes run and grow their business. Chime Technologies operates as a US subsidiary of Renren, Inc. (RENN). For more information, contact info@chime.me or 888-682-4463, or visit www.chime.me/.

Media Contact: Julie Crotty Attune Communications 978-877-0053 julie@attunecommunications.com