Suracy Insurance Agency Selects Exactuals’ PaymentHub for Insurance

New outbound payment solution will increase transparency and reporting while making the process more efficient.

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES and CLEVELAND, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactuals, a top provider of cloud-based payment and metadata solutions to the insurance, entertainment, and music industries, is pleased to announce that Suracy Insurance Agency, Inc. (Suracy) has recently selected the company’s PaymentHub for Insurance digital payments platform to modernize Suracy’s ability to process payments and provide insights via reporting to internal and external partners and customers.

Suracy, an independent insurance agency headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, provides robust business insurance solutions across the country to support franchises, small and larger businesses, religious institutions, and other organizations. Experienced in forming strategic relationship with companies offering new and emerging services and technologies to help facilitate market growth and expansion, Suracy shares Exactuals’ commitment to offering transparency and self-service for the insurance payment process.

“Exactuals accurately identified and responded to two major problems in our industry, which are the lack of payment transparency and the burden placed on wholesalers and carriers when an agency cannot access reporting to them through self-service,” said Sam Liotta, president and CEO of Suracy. “We are confident that PaymentHub will positively transform our operations and believe it reflects our commitment to advancing technology within our space.”



The PaymentHub for Insurance platform streamlines and digitizes insurance payments and offers commission, claims and vendor payment processing, reporting and analytics capabilities, and online engagement tools for insurance companies, brokers, third-party administrators (TPAs), provider networks, and producers. The robust reporting capabilities inherent to the PaymentHub platform will immediately increase transparency into the status of payments and boost stakeholder satisfaction as well.



“In the current environment where so much emphasis has been placed on being able to conduct all aspects of business remotely, the ability for an insurer to make outbound payments digitally is critical,” said Andrew Mauritzen, CFO and head of insurance for Exactuals. “We look forward to working with Suracy to optimize this implementation and to get them the most value possible out of their new outbound digital payments process.”

About Exactuals

Founded in 2011, Exactuals is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company modernizing the way large organizations make and receive payments in the burgeoning information age, whether the other party is an employee, non-employee, client, or customer. Currently serving the entertainment and online marketplace industries, Exactuals is now making its PaymenthHub available to other industries, starting with insurance. Exactuals is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with offices in Nashville and New York. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of City National Bank and the Royal Bank of Canada. For more information about Exactuals, please visit www.exactuals.com.

About Suracy Insurance Agency

Suracy Insurance Agency, Inc. (CA Lic. No 0L47868) provides business insurance solutions nationwide to support franchises, small and larger businesses, religious institutions, and other organizations. Coverages include commercial property, general liability, workers’ compensation, commercial auto, employment practices liability, cyber liability, disability, paid family leave, businessowner’s policy, medical malpractice, and professional liability. It offers strong carrier partnerships with access to regional and national insurance companies and can help customers to manage each phase of the insurance life cycle. Beyond its insurance product offerings, Suracy seeks out strategic partnerships with organizations that advise, support or provide products or services to businesses related to the insurance industry to facilitate potential financial gain, market expansion, co-marketing, and shared customer relationships. For more information about Suracy, visit www.suracy.com.