CGS to Lead Human Capital Institute Webinar on 2021 L&D Planning among Continued Uncertainty

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced it will be sponsoring and participating in the Human Capital Institute (HCI) webinar titled, Forecast 2021: Plan for Normalcy but Prepare for Disruption, on Thursday, October 29, at 1 p.m. EDT. Speakers include Regina Nowlan, Senior Director of Global Learning Design and Development at McDonald’s, Brian Osborne, Client Delivery Executive at Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions (TGCS), and Doug Stephen, President, Learning division at CGS.



HCI’s “Forecast 2021: Plan for Normalcy but Prepare for Disruption” webinar, which is sponsored by CGS, will offer insights for influencing 2021 plans and priorities. Pulling from their own experience, the panelists will share tips on how to prioritize, reuse, update and scale the right content and formats at the right time while navigating change.

At McDonald’s, Nowlan is responsible for creating and redesigning core curricula for roles within the field organization, enabling key operational initiatives for crew to deliver, as well as build culture-changing leadership and hospitality mindset and skill sets. For TGCS, Osborne manages the maintenance contracts of retail equipment for a variety of clients for which his team is responsible for the delivery and contractual commitments as well as integrating training and operational solutions to support business requirements.

Webinar topics to include:

Rethinking traditional learning formats by employing immersive training

Redesigning content and delivery for successful virtual training

Planning, creating and measuring learning programs amid continued disruption



“Looking back on 2020 lessons learned and how best to prioritize Learning strategies for an unknown year ahead, I am excited to bring this panel of our customers together along with HCI,” said Stephen. “The panel will address best practices including ways to ramp up agility while also providing high-quality engagement for employees. As all businesses prepare for 2021, this session will offer practical guidelines for relying on technology and partnerships for resilience, scale and continuity.”

The CGS Enterprise Learning Group serves as a trusted partner to many of the world’s most dynamic companies, delivering innovative, custom learning solutions essential to scaling people, processes and performance. Through tech-forward engaging programs, leveraging AI, AR/VR, machine learning and gamification, CGS provides professional development solutions, blending emerging technology with essential, virtual shoulder-to-shoulder training. Each solution is custom-tailored and designed to engage employees and keep clients’ employee-related business fundamentals strong in an ever-changing corporate environment.

For additional information, or to register, visit: https://www.hci.org/webcast/forecast-2021-plan-normalcy-prepare-disruption

