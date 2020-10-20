Largest Book on Entrepreneurial Habits Ever Published is a #1 Best-seller

Susan Levin is a Yoga and Nutrition Expert, Best-selling author, who helps people strengthen their body naturally to become the healthiest version.

Susan Levin, Yoga and Nutrition Expert, announces her contribution to the book with Co-authors Steven Samblis and Forbes Riley.

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World’s largest book on Entrepreneurial Habits, 1Habit For Entrepreneurial Success, launched October 16, 2020 is a #1 Best-seller, announces Susan Levin. The book is Co-Authored by Steven Samblis and Forbes Riley with contributions by 150 successful Entrepreneurs.

This 800 page book will become an instant classic and the Road Map for entrepreneurs to operate at their highest level, 1 habit at a time..

1 Habit For Entrepreneurial Success includes many Celebrated Entrepreneurs :

Susan Levin - founder of Personal Priorities Yoga and Wellness

Sharon Lechter - New York Times Bestselling Co-Author of Rich Dad Poor Dad

Frank Shankwitz – Founder of the Make–A–Wish Foundation

Joe Theismann - Super Bowl Winning Quarterback

Prescott Ellison - Grammy Award-winning drummer

Brian Smith - Founder of UGG Boots

Rob Angel - Creator of Pictionary

Don “The Dragon” Wilson - Martial Arts Action Star, 11-times Pro Kickboxing World Champion

Les Brown - Motivational Speaker, Author

Alec Stern - Co-Founder of Constant Contact

Kevin Sorbo - Producer, Director, Lead Actor in Hercules, The Legendary Journeys

Kerry Gordy - Multi-Platinum Music Producer

Paul Logan - Actor, Producer, Writer, Fitness Superstar

Marla Gibbs - Actress, 5 time Emmy Nominee, Golden Globe Nominee

Gary Lockwood - Star of 2001: A Space Odyssey, and the Star Trek pilot episode

1 Habit Press is honored to be joined by Featured Contributor, Susan Levin, a Yoga and Nutrition Expert.

Susan Levin is the founder of Personal Priorities Yoga and Wellness and has been in the health community for over 30 years.

As a Certified Yoga Instructor with a degree in Nutrition, Susan helps men and women take control of their health by naturally strengthening the body’s ability to heal through the power of yoga and being mindful of healthy food choices.

Understanding the many challenges of LIFE and the concept of NO TIME for self-care, Susan designed a Wellness program that only takes 11 minutes per day to become YOUR strongest and healthiest version. If you complain of lower back pain, body aches, digestive issues, muscle cramps or stressed, then you will love this simple system to increase energy, flexibility, mobility and balance. Learn to listen and understand YOUR body’s needs in order to strengthen and efficiently perform at its optimal level.

You only have ONE body, ONE life, make it the happiest and healthiest ONE.

Steven Samblis, the creator of the 1 Habit book series, states, "Entrepreneurial Success has never been more important than it is today. Though large in scale, one only needs to find 1 Habit in this book and apply it - to change their lives forever. If you apply five Habits, you may just change the world!”

1 HabitTM for Entrepreneurial Success brought together some of the greatest Entrepreneurial Minds and asked them each two simple questions. What is the 1 Habit that had the most significant impact on your life? What was the 1 un-Habit you needed to get rid of to clear your pathway to success? This book is the result.

About Steven Samblis

Steve is a six times best selling author in 18 months. He is the creator of the bestselling 1 Habit book series and founder of 1 Habit Press, Inc.



About Forbes Riley

Forbes Riley mesmerizes audiences with her authentic, inspirational style that is second to none. Often referred to as Oprah meets Tony Robbins, she transports, transforms, and transfixes audiences from 100 to 10,000. Forbes Riley has hosted 180+ infomercials and guested on QVC/HSN generating more than $2.5 billion in global sales, and her signature fitness product, SpinGym that sold more than 2 million units.

As a health and fitness expert, Forbes was inducted into the National Fitness Hall of Fame. She is the Co-Author of the 1 Habit For Entrepreneurial Success.

