9/10 UK PLCs continue to flout online privacy regulations, leaving them exposed to litigation, according to new index

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- 20th October 20209/10 organisations continue to flout online privacy regulations, leaving them exposed to litigation risk, according to new indexDespite the GDPR being in force for more than two years, a new Privacy Respect INDEX™ shows that 9/10 London Listed PLCs are still in breach of cookie regulations, leaving them exposed to fines by the regulator and private legal action such as the €10bn class action lawsuit recently filed against Salesforce and Oracle.The index is the first to attribute a Privacy Respect Score (numerical value) to demonstrate an organisation's level of respect for privacy and provides a baseline from which improvement can be measured and tracked. The findings of the inaugural index, published today, show little improvement in privacy respect during 2020 and is supported by previous research, e.g. Dark Patterns after the GDPR - published in January 2020 by Aarhus University, MIT and UCL, that found 89% to be non-compliant.London Listed PLCs - Privacy Respect INDEX™9% Respecting privacy (green)3% Limited respect (yellow)42% No respect (orange)41% Abusing privacy (red)33 Websites not available to auditThe Privacy Respect INDEX™ is published by Privacy & Cookies whose CEO, Lawrence Shaw, has worked with EU and local Data Protection Authorities across Europe helping them draft regulation and is also an advisor to numerous multinationals and consultant to the likes of IBM and Deloitte.Shaw said "The public is becoming increasingly privacy conscious and are more likely to trust brands that respect their privacy, enforcement by regulators and private litigation is on the rise - so organisations need to address this issue as a matter of urgency.We believe the majority of organisations respect privacy and most have undertaken projects aimed at complying with the GDPR. However, compliance with cookie regulation has proved elusive, despite millions being spent on vendor solutions.Part of the problem could be a lack of awareness at boardroom level, so our intention is to shine a light on the issue by publishing the index. Hopefully, this will motivate organisations to improve", added Shaw.The London Listed PLCs Privacy Respect INDEX™ will be published monthly and can be viewed at www.rethinkingprivacy.com where you can also check any website's Privacy Respect Score for free.