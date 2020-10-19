Interstate 81 Northbound and Southbound Lane Restrictions in Lackawanna County Between Exits 191 and 194

Dunmore, PA – There will be lane restrictions on I-81 NB and SB between exits 191 (Dickson City) and 194 (Clarks Summit/Turnpike) beginning Monday, October 19 through Thursday, October 22 to allow for patching and sealing work to be completed. Work will take place from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM daily.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which may include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

