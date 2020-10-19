PennDOT Urges Safe Driving During National Teen Driver Safety Week

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) encourages all teen drivers to know the rules of the road during National Teen Driver Safety Week, which aims to raise awareness to the fact the vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among 16-24-year-olds.

According to 2019 PennDOT data, there were 6,215 crashes involve a 16 or 17-year-old driver, resulting in 30 fatalities. Some key contributors to crashes involving teen drivers in Pennsylvania include driver inexperience, driver distractions, driving too fast for conditions and improper or careless turning. PennDOT provides resources to teens and guardians to combat these statistics via programming, educational classes and the website www.PennDOT.gov/safety.

Teens should always wear their seat belts, obey the speed limit and avoid distractions. While these tips will help keep them safe, teens, and all drivers, should also take safety precautions to keep others safe, especially around school busses and pedestrians this time of year. Even with COVID-19 mitigation measures in effect, some students are back to school in person.

Teen drivers are reminded of Pennsylvania’s School Bus Stopping Law, which states the traveling public must stop at least 10 feet away from school buses that have their red lights flashing and stop arm extended. Motorists may not proceed until all children have reached a place of safety. If physical barriers, guide rails, or medians separate oncoming traffic from the school bus, motorists in the opposing lanes may proceed without stopping.

Law enforcement remain vigilant in enforcing this law, to keep students riding the school bus safe. Violators of Pennsylvania's School Bus Stopping Law will receive a $250 fine, five points on their driving record and a 60-day license suspension.

In addition to school buses, teen drivers should also be aware of pedestrians, especially during the times children are walking to and from school. As children can be unpredictable, motorists must be alert and expect the unexpected when they are in the area.

Motorists should slow down when approaching cross walks and areas which are highly utilized by pedestrians. Drivers should yield to pedestrians using crosswalks and remember to keep an eye out for pedestrians who do not. Pedestrians are vulnerable on the road and everyone must work together to keep them safe.

Practicing safe behaviors like these will help shape young and inexperienced drivers to be safer and more perceptive motorists later. Driving is a big responsibility and with practice, comes improvement.

