Steven C. Tomlin Named SVP of Business Development for Corizon

/EIN News/ -- BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corizon Health announced today that longtime corrections treatment and healthcare executive Steven C. Tomlin has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Business Development, effective immediately. Tomlin, who most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of TrueCore Behavioral Solutions, has more than 20 years of leadership experience in corrections services spanning all levels of patient care, from intake to medical/behavioral services to re-entry programs.



“Steve’s experience makes him an important addition to Corizon’s leadership team,” said James E. Hyman, CEO of Corizon. “Having worked with corrections over many years across the U.S., he understands corrections clients and their challenges serving the detained population and preparing them for re-entry. With business development, operational and programming leadership experience across prisons, jails, re-entry facilities, and substance abuse centers, among others, Steve is exceptionally well-suited to identifying where Corizon can help corrections clients and leading our strategic growth.”

Prior to his role at TrueCore, Tomlin worked for 12 years at Community Education Centers (CEC), a multi-state correctional services provider serving state departments of corrections and county detention facilities. In a series of increasingly responsible roles, Tomlin oversaw major increases in the company’s client base across the U.S. and led the development of new programs and quality assurance initiatives. Tomlin’s wide range of expertise includes deep experience in direct care, where he began his career. He earned certification as a drug and alcohol counselor in 1996 and as a clinical supervisor in 1999. Additionally, Tomlin led the design and activation of the Hoffman Hall program that reduced recidivism by 24 percent and in 2016 won the ACA Innovations in Corrections Award.

“I’m delighted to join the Corizon team at this critically important time in our industry,” said Tomlin. “I look forward to helping to build on the long tradition of quality established by the industry pioneer in correctional healthcare.”

About Corizon Health

Corizon Health is a leading provider of correctional healthcare services in the United States, providing quality healthcare services to states and municipalities across the country for more than 40 years. Corizon offers comprehensive solutions for medical care, behavioral care, pharmaceutical and re-entry services. For more information, please visit www.corizonhealth.com .

