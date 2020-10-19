Coronavirus – South Africa: Committee Chairperson wishes Health Minister a full and speedy recovery

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, wishes the Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, and his wife, Dr May Mkhize, a speedy and a full recovery after they tested positive for Covid-19. “The Minister has done so much in the fight against Covid-19. I have full confidence that this too shall pass,” Dr Dhlomo said. Dr Dhlomo has called on all South Africans to support government’s call to fight the pandemic and adhere to the safety protocols: wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, and washing and sanitising our hands.