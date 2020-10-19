FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE MONDAY, OCT. 19, 2020 CONTACT: Christie Adams, public information officer N.C. Forest Service 919-857-4828 Amanda Murphy, director of communications N.C. Forestry Association 919-280-1868 North Carolina Forestry Association and N.C. Forest Service promote National Forest Products Week Oct. 18-24 RALEIGH – National Forest Products Week is celebrated the third week in October every year, and in celebration, the North Carolina Forestry Association and the N.C Forest Service recognizes the $33.6 billion contribution of the forest products industry to our state’s economy. NCFA Executive Director John Hatcher says, “Forestry is a significant economic driver for our state, ensuring jobs and tax dollars necessary to the livelihoods of the many people who depend on this industry.” According to economic contribution data from Drs. Rajan Parajuli and Robert Bardon with N.C. State University, in 2018 the forest products industry in North Carolina — including forestry and logging operations, sawmills, furniture mills, and pulp and paper industries -- was the top employer among manufacturing sectors in the state, supporting more than 150,400 jobs. The N.C. Forest Service protects, manages and promotes forest resources for the citizens of North Carolina. “The partnership between the NCFS and landowners is an integral part of keeping forests and our forest products industry productive, vibrant and healthy, ensuring our greatest natural resources are around to benefit our children, grandchildren and great grandchildren,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. For more information about the economic contribution of the forest sector in North Carolina, visit https://forestry.ces.ncsu.edu/economic-impact-data/. Media interested in learning more about National Forest Products Week should contact Amanda Murphy at amurphy@ncforestry.org. About the North Carolina Forestry Association (NCFA) NCFA is the state’s oldest forest conservation organization, established in 1911. Today it is a private, nonprofit partnership of around 4,000 forest managers, landowners, mill operators, loggers, furniture manufacturers, educators, and others concerned about the long-term health and productivity of the state’s forest resources and the industries they support. Its mission is to actively promote healthy, productive forests by supporting the efforts of landowners and forestry-related businesses and organizations who responsibly manage or use forests. NCFA seeks to serve its membership through four major programs – Advocacy, Training for Forestry Professionals, Education, and Communications. For more information, visit our website at https://www.ncforestry.org. -cma-2