Pizzeria Halt Brings Vegan Pizza to Nation Through Franchise Launch
Fastest growing vegan pizza company in the nation is calling for new franchisees.
I can affect more people’s health in a positive way by giving them a healthier pizza choice.”MODESTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pizzeria Halt, a vegan pizza restaurant based out of California, has just announced its franchise launch.
The Modesto-based brand has done well since day one, seeing an opportunity to scale through franchising. According to Sambit Duttaroy, the company’s founder and owner, the franchise launch is about more than making the brand bigger; it’s a move to bring healthier alternatives to the public. “I can affect more people’s health in a positive way by giving them a healthier pizza choice,” said Duttaroy. “Families bring their kids here to have delicious pizza. They can finish a full pizza here and they are asking for another slice. That’s how tasty it is.”
The company currently has a flagship location in Modesto, with two more soon to open locations also in California. One in San Jose and the other in Mountain House.
Pizzeria Halt is one of the few fully veggie, vegan, and non-dairy pizza restaurants that has franchised. Duttaroy explains that his company has the added value of being 100% animal by-product-free. “We are completely vegan, so we have no animal things in our facility. Contamination starts in animal products and animal by-products,” said Duttaroy. “We’re unique in this space right now because we have no frozen meat at all. During COVID, this has been a huge advantage for us.”
The company is offering an enticing franchise package to its franchisees, including site selection guidance, marketing tools to promote the business locally, and ongoing support services. “I want franchisees who care more about people and less about money. If a candidate meets this standard, our franchise is the right one,” said Duttaroy. He also explains that his management training program makes Pizzeria Halt an attainable franchise investment for people of any background. The Pizzeria Halt Founder said that “franchisees don’t have to have a business background to join the franchise network.” Early franchise buyers will be under the direct leadership of the founding team and will have ongoing training and support.
For more information on becoming a franchise partner with Pizzeria Halt, visit their franchise webpage at www.pizzeriahaltfranchise.com.
ABOUT Pizzeria Halt
Pizzeria Halt is on a mission to bridge the gap between that nation’s love for delicious pizza and the health issues or personal preferences that prohibit dairy and meat consumption. The company is set to promote a healthier lifestyle through veggie and vegan pizzas that not only taste great the first time, but keep customers coming back time and time again. For more information on this exciting franchise opportunity, visit their franchise page at pizzeriahaltfranchise.com.
