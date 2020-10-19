Centro Ranked by Fortune and Great Place to Work for Best Medium Workplaces and Best Small & Medium Workplaces for Women

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centro (https://www.centro.net), a global provider of advertising technology, announced that it has been honored by Fortune and Great Place to Work as the No. 52 Best Medium Workplace in 2020. In the previous month, Centro was named the No. 15 Best Small & Medium Workplace for Women. The lists are part of a series of rankings by Fortune and Great Place to Work based on employee feedback from certified organizations. Earlier in the year, Centro was named the No. 4 Best Small & Medium Workplace in Chicago. These rankings are based on confidential survey feedback representing more than 189,000 employees working at small- and medium-sized businesses in the United States.



Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and company culture research firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Rankings are based on employees’ feedback and reward companies that accumulate responses from a high percentage of total employees.

“Best Workplaces like Centro have built dynamic, flexible, and transparent workplaces founded on trust,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “This gives companies on this list a powerful opportunity not just to do well for their people, but also to do well for their businesses.”

The companies among the Fortune Best Medium Workplaces stand out for excelling in the nation’s most competitive marketplaces. Overwhelmingly positive survey responses from employees was a significant contributor to Centro’s standing in the various Great Place to Work categories. Notably, 96% of employees at Centro say it is a great place to work, compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

“From the onset of Centro, we believe that the happiness of employees is a key tenet for a successful business,” said Emily Barron, EVP of Talent and Development, Centro. “The accolades from Great Place to Work and Fortune validate how we support our team. The positive energy and resources we dedicate to our employees drives them to take care of customers, partners, industry peers and colleagues.”

About the Best Small & Medium Workplaces

To determine the 2020 Best Small Workplaces list and the 2020 Best Medium Workplaces list, Great Place to Work® gathered and analyzed confidential survey feedback representing more than 189,000 employees working in small- and medium-sized businesses in the United States. Employees responded to over 60 survey questions describing the extent to which their organization creates a great place to work For All™.

Eighty-five percent of the evaluation is based on what employees say about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do. Great Place to Work analyzes these experiences relative to each organization’s size, workforce make up, and what’s typical relative to their peers in the industry.

The remaining 15 percent of the rank is based on assessing how consistent employees’ daily experiences of innovation, the company’s values, and their leaders' effectiveness are.

To learn more about Great Place to Work-Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit Greatplacetowork.com

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the U.S. and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Centro

Centro (www.centro.net) is a provider of enterprise-class software for digital advertising organizations. Its technology platform, Basis, is the first of its kind SaaS advertising solution unifying programmatic and direct media buying, along with workflow automation, cross-channel campaign planning, universal reporting and business intelligence. It boosts media, team and business performance by enabling advertisers to plan, buy and analyze real-time bidding (RTB), direct, search and social campaigns in a single platform. Headquartered in Chicago with 40 offices covering North America, South America and Europe, Centro has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture.

