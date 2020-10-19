Solve Unique Accounts Payable Problems and Learn More About the Importance of AP Automation in Today’s Economy With IntelliChief

IntelliChief, the Emerging Leader in Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Workflow Automation, will host two digital events on October 21/22 at 2 PM EST. These events will teach attendants how to determine their ideal Accounts Payable Automation solution based on their unique business needs and explore the technical, operational, and financial benefits of automation.

Businesses looking to streamline their Accounts Payable process and take advantage of unrealized cost-saving opportunities can benefit from an integrated solution. With AP Automation, you can reduce or eliminate manual data entry, capitalize on EVERY early pay discount opportunity, and upskill your team while automation handles the repetitive busywork. If you're looking for your chance to kickstart your digital transformation, there's never been a better time than now!

(October 21, 2020, 2:00 PM EST) Solving Unique AP Problems with Automation for Oracle EBS

Attendees will learn how to identify the right AP Automation tool for their company by discussing an array of commonly overlooked AP Automation challenges. Discover:

Expediting multiple approvals, routing, and processing of invoices

The importance of real-time integration with your existing EBS system

Mobile-friendly, out-of-office approvals and routing procedures

Easy-to-use workflows for the most complex AP processes

Confirm shipping charges, taxes, and other variable fees that are added after the sale (and make sure they’re properly coded)

Normalize units of measure when the ordered quantities are different than the invoiced quantities

Convert part numbers when you and your supplier use different codes for the same item

(October 22, 2020, 2:00 PM EST) The Importance of AP Automation in Today’s Economy

Attendees will learn more about the benefits of AP Automation, including:

Review, approve, and code invoices in mere seconds

Improve time management with “Straight Through Processing”

Save money by capturing early-pay discounts and eliminating late fees

Streamline your AP processes while extending the life/usage of your existing technologies

Extract and organize information from your documents to have a full view of the entire AP process

Search for and retrieve digital documents and invoices right from your ERP screen (no need to navigate to another software program)

About IntelliChief

IntelliChief is the emerging leader in Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Workflow Automation solutions. Leveraging advanced OCR, powerful workflows, document management, and analytics, IntelliChief eliminates manual processes and automates repetitive, time-consuming tasks to help businesses secure a decisive competitive advantage.

As a trusted Oracle Gold Partner and Infor Solution Partner, IntelliChief is recognized for its robust, configurable solutions and secure integrations with all ERP systems and applications. Hundreds of customers in every industry depend on IntelliChief as a strategic partner to help them digitize documents, standardize business processes, and automate Accounts Payable, Sales Orders, Human Resources, and more.

The IntelliChief team is committed to serving our customers, community, and country by guiding them through digital transformation and exemplifying what is possible with an ardent dedication to innovation and progress.

