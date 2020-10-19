Questex Enters the Higher Education Market, Launches Fierce Education

Appoints Kathleen Connolly, Market Leader, and Elliot Markowitz, Content Lead

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From course design to distance learning and student engagement, the world of pedagogy has been dramatically influenced by the role of education technology. Today, Questex officially enters the education technology marketplace, which is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 18.1% from 2020 to 2027. (Grand View Research)



Fierce Education (fierceeducation.com) is the place where higher education leaders, faculty and those driving technology adoption decisions in education can access proven methods and best practices in distance and blended learning. It covers the intersection where faculty and student needs meet and highlight the people, products and places that are leading the Fierce Education charge. Fierce Education was created with the same “Fierce” tenacity shared by the educators who are fighting their way to build better models for this evolving blended teaching and learning environment.

“Fierce Education will serve as an intelligent information source through digital and virtual solutions and ultimately events. It will also deliver opinions and commentary in this highly disruptive market on the topics of inclusivity, accessibility, administration, best practices, distance learning and pedagogy,” said Rhiannon James, Group President, Questex. “Fierce Education follows the established and successful Fierce content model. We have built a deep and robust audience database in this vertical market and now with the addition of top leadership we have a winning formula. Our proprietary framework of delivering world-class content, strong audience interaction and identifying and launching events allows us to replicate and scale quickly into new verticals organically.”

Fierce Education is targeted to higher education faculty; presidents, deans, provosts and chief academic officers; directors of online, distance, e-learning; and CIO, CTO and directors in charge of online education systems. The content mix and strategy provides the higher education audience with news, analysis, best practices and data. Faculty and educator-focused content will center on the greater good as well as the people making a difference, applied to the higher education market as a follow on to the momentum created with REMOTE: The Connected Faculty Summit, which showcased more than 100 speakers from 60 universities and institutions. The event drew 50,000 professors, instructors, lecturers, teaching professionals, instructional designers, provosts, deans, department chairs and administrators registered from more than 150 universities and institutions across the world, with 26,000 attending on the first day.

Questex is growing its team with world-class talent. Two senior executives, Kathleen Connolly and Elliot Markowitz have been tapped to lead the Fierce Education Group.

James added, “With a forward-thinking approach, Questex continues to attract top talent with critical skill sets in information services. Kathleen is an accomplished business driver with a track record of growth, while, Elliot is a skillful and experienced editor known for building successful communities. Kathleen and Elliot will help us continue to build on our foundation of Fierce Education.”

As Market Leader of Fierce Education, Connolly will be responsible for growth through new product development, cross-platform strategies, strategic acquisitions and partnerships. A dynamic leader with a track record of achieving award-winning results by bringing teams together collaboratively, Connolly was most recently General Manager of Informa Tech's Enterprise & Connected Innovation Group managing events, media and marketing services. Earlier, Connolly had a long successful career at United Business Media LLC. Her last position at the company was Executive Vice President of Sales Events and Media where she led a team selling technology events and media products and services.

As Content Lead of Fierce Education, Markowitz will lead the content development and strategy for Fierce Education. Markowitz has been an editor and content specialist with deep experience across all content touch points with specific vertical expertise in technology, business, hospitality and healthcare. He has built content marketing services businesses from the ground up for companies such as Madison Logic, as well as others, and has run countless integrated content programs for top enterprises. Markowitz was most recently the Chief Content Strategist and Founder of EMedia Strategies. He served as SVP, Editorial for Ziff Davis Enterprise overseeing all editorial brands including eWeek, Baseline, CIO Insights and The Channel Insider. Markowitz also was the editor of Computer Reseller News (CRN) and CRM Magazine and launched the editorial webcast and virtual tradeshow businesses for Ziff Davis Media and Nielsen Business Media. He was a weekly technology and business blogger for The VAR Guy (currently Channel Futures) and a contributor to other business media brands.

