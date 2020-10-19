Global Microscope Market Expected to Reach $1.64 Billion by 2027: Says AMR

Increase in demand for electron microscopes in semiconductor and microelectronics and rise in adoption of electron microscopy in the field of healthcare and life-science are the major factors driving the growth of the global microscope market. By type, the scanning electron microscope segment held the major share in 2019. By geography, on the other hand, North America appeared as the prominent share holder in the same year.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global microscope market was estimated at $1.39 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $1.64 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and changing market trends.

Rise in demand for electron microscopes in semiconductor and microelectronics and rise in adoption of electron microscopy in the field of healthcare and life-science are the major factors driving the growth of the global microscope market. On the other hand, high initial investment is expected to curb the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, increased R&D activities in the automotive sector are projected to pave the way for numerous opportunities for frontrunners in the industry.

Covid-19 impact-

Disruptions in supply chain led to huge shortage of raw materials which, in turn, impacted the global microscope market negatively. At the same time, demand for microscopes from sectors like semiconductor & microelectronics, construction, and food processing has also experienced a significant drop, since operations in these divisions have been slowed-up during lockdown.

However, the market is now expected to recoup its position soon, as government bodies across the world are coming up with several relaxations on the existing restrictions & protocols.

The global microscope market is analyzed across type, end-use, and region. Based type, the scanning electron microscope segment contributed to more than half of the total market share in 2019 and is expected to lead the trail during the estimated period. The same segment is also anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 3.1% from 2020 to 2027.

By end-use, the semiconductor and microelectronics segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2019 and is projected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. The healthcare segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 3.6% throughout the forecast period.

By region, North America garnered the lion's share in 2019 , generating nearly two-fifths of the global market and is expected to maintain its top status by 2027. At the same time, the region across Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest of 3.6% till 2027.

The key market players analyzed in the global microscope market report include Hitachi High Technologies, Leica Microsystems, TESCAN GMBH, Carl ZEISS AG, JEOL LTD., Horiba Ltd., Angstrom Advanced INC, Olympus Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Nikon. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

