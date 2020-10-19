Beroni Group Announces Successful Completion of SARS-CoV-2 Pseudovirus Neutralization Assay for Treatment of COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and SYDNEY, Australia, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beroni Group (OTCQX: BNIGF; NSX: BTG) (“Beroni” or the “Company”), an Australia-based diversified biopharmaceutical enterprise, today announces successful completion of SARS-CoV-2 pseudovirus neutralization assay in collaboration with GenScript Biotech Corporation (HKSE:1548) (“GenScript”), a leading global biotechnology company. The assay targets on coronavirus-specific nanobodies and tests affinity and efficacy to prevent the virus infection.



On September 7, 2020, Beroni and Genscript performed an experiment to identify the most effective nanobodies. According to a recent paper published in Nature this September, nanobody-based therapy is an effective method that can be used to neutralize SARS-CoV-2 by blocking their entry into host cells mediated by an interaction between the spike glycoprotein and the angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor. To protect host cells from SARS-CoV-2 infection, Beroni chose different types of nanobodies as neutralizing candidates to determine which nanobodies could block the entry of SARS-CoV-2 with highest efficacy.

Nanobodies are single-domain antibodies. Compared with common antibodies, nanobodies are much smaller. Beroni aims at developing coronavirus-specific nanobodies as a treatment of COVID-19, which can be targeted on lung by aerosolization, rather than by intravenous drug administration. In order to find the most appropriate nanobodies in the field of affinity and efficacy, 12 types of nanobodies were evaluated as samples in the experiment.

In this experiment, ACE2 overexpression cells were used as target cells. The positive control was with ACE2-Fc added and negative control was with virus only. The samples’ potency on neutralization were evaluated by performing SARS-CoV-2 pseudovirus neutralization assay. Among the samples tested, one candidate nanobody demonstrated over 90% signal reduction against the pseudovirus. And another three candidate nanobodies achieved an approximate 50% inhabitation of pseudovirus infection. The results of the experiment show that positive control provided a significant neutralizing activity against the SARS-CoV-2 pseudovirus.

“We are encouraged by the experimental results. The results showed one type of nanobodies has been able to produce 90% virus signal reduction. This data will allow us to accelerate research and development timelines, and further advance preclinical research study. Simultaneously, we will continue to identify and test other types of nanobodies and make efforts to find the most proper ones in terms of affinity and efficacy,” commented Jacky Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Beroni Group. “Beroni are now utilizing nanobody technology to develop both detection and treatment solutions for COVID-19. We believe our technology has the potential to protect against coronavirus transmission and treat the complications of COVID-19.”

About Beroni Group Limited

Beroni Group is an international biopharmaceutical enterprise dedicated to the innovation and commercialization of drugs and therapies to combat various global diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases. Its diversified portfolio is comprised of a US FDA approved virus diagnostic kit, an e-commerce platform for the sale of pharmaceutical products and a development pipeline targeting oncology and cell therapies. Beroni has operations in Australia, United States, China and Japan. To learn more about Beroni, please visit www.beronigroup.com.

About Genscript Biotech Corporation

Genscript Biotech Corporation, a global biotech company listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is a leading life sciences research and application service provider that applies its proprietary technology to various fields from basic life sciences research to translational biomedical development, industrial synthetic products, and cell therapeutic solutions. The company’s mission is to “Make the Human and Nature Healthier through Biotechnology”.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, within the meaning of applicable United States and Australian securities laws with respect to the Company. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results suggested by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as “anticipate”, “will”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “potential” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on Company management’s opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management currently believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and there can be no assurance that such statements, or its underlying risks, uncertainties and assumptions will prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially include, without limitation, risks related to laws, rules and regulation applicable to the Company as well as the industry in which it operates (including in respect of taxes and other levies), economic or market conditions on both a national and global level, currency fluctuations, risks inherent to other entities at a similar stage of development and industry in which the Company currently is, competition from the Company’s competitors, unsatisfactory development or marketing of the Company and/or its products or services, regulatory action or litigation (including product liability claims), and failure to enter into agreements or arrangements with other parties on fair or reasonable terms. Forward-looking information is made only as of the date on which it is provided and, except as may be required by applicable laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please contact our IR consultants at:



Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC

Tel: +1(646)-801-2803

Email: BNIGF@dgipl.com