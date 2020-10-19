Able to Showcase Newest Release, Discuss Future of Onboarding at Upcoming Conferences

Onboarding software company to share new enhancements, content, and educational opportunities as Staffing World signature sponsor and Healthcare Staffing Summit platinum sponsor

/EIN News/ -- Cleveland, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Able, the leading provider of onboarding automation to the staffing industry, today announced a series of opportunities to learn more about Able at ASA’s Staffing World 2020 and SIA’s 18th annual Healthcare Staffing Summit.

The company has continued to grow since rebranding from EmployStream to Able at the end of August. There are now more than 150 customers improving their candidate’s onboarding experiences with Able, and more than 16,000 administrators and recruiters across North America logging into the system.

Additionally, Able’s September 2020 release added a series of enhancements to the product, including improvements to the candidate UX, deeper permissions management, more comprehensive remote I-9s such as new file types and validation steps, and more intuitive skills checklists for healthcare staffing firms managing credentials.

“We’re excited to continue taking our next steps as Able and joining the staffing community for the next two weeks to share more about what we’re doing and what’s ahead,” said Gerald Hetrick, CEO of Able. “Most importantly, it’s been amazing to see how resilient this community is, taking two great shows and still providing enlightening content and opportunities to connect, even virtually.”

The Able team is excited to share all their changes, as well as what’s ahead, at these two industry events.

Staffing World (October 19-22)

At Staffing World, Able will be discussing how their onboarding solution can fit any workflow, no matter how simple or complex, and integrate across a host of other staffing solutions like Bullhorn and Avionte. Team members will be available at booth 224 on the virtual expo hall throughout the show, in addition to the following opportunities to interact with Able.

Let’s Laugh Off 2020 with Greg Morton. On Monday, October 19 at 5PM EST, America’s Got Talent semi-finalist Greg Morton will perform virtually. Presented alongside Sense and WorkN, the comedy show is family-friendly and all are welcome to register here.

On Monday, October 19 at 5PM EST, America’s Got Talent semi-finalist Greg Morton will perform virtually. Presented alongside Sense and WorkN, the comedy show is family-friendly and all are welcome to register here. Tech Park Session. During Tuesday’s Tech Park at 4:30PM EST, Able will be presenting “Candidate Onboarding: How Bad Could a Bad First Day Really Be?” The team will discuss common onboarding pitfalls and how to take a more thoughtful approach to candidate onboarding.

During Tuesday’s Tech Park at 4:30PM EST, Able will be presenting “Candidate Onboarding: How Bad Could a Bad First Day Really Be?” The team will discuss common onboarding pitfalls and how to take a more thoughtful approach to candidate onboarding. Sponsored Session. Finally, on Wednesday, October 21, at 2:30PM EST, Able will be introducing their sponsored session, “Welcome. Now Get to Work. Solving the Onboarding Problem.” The session features a number of staffing experts sharing tips for companies of any size creating onboarding programs that produce great results.

Healthcare Staffing Summit (October 27-28)

At Healthcare Staffing Summit, Able will be speaking directly to their robust functionality specifically for healthcare staffing firms like Cross Country Healthcare, Power Personnel, and Fusion Medical Staffing. The product’s recent enhancements to credential management make the process for signing off on a skills checklist easier than ever.

The team will be available in the exhibit hall throughout the show by searching for “Able,” and presenting an “Ideas in Action” session on Tuesday, October 27, at 1:15PM EST. Their session, “Three Keys to Reaching Credentialing and Onboarding Nirvana,” will teach attendees how to achieve peace when it comes to credentialing and onboarding, including the elimination of re-credentialing workflows.

Able will also be moderating the facilitated networking discussion table on the “Challenges of Onboarding,” Tuesday, October 27, at 3:00PM EST and Wednesday, October 28, at 2:15PM EST. This roundtable is meant for attendees to brainstorm with onboarding experts to learn what ideas are and aren’t working for others as well as find solutions to everyday onboarding challenges.







About Able

Able offers a fully-featured onboarding automation platform to help staffing firms ensure all candidates have a world-class onboarding experience. The company’s cloud-based, mobile-first platform makes qualifying, hiring, and engaging candidates easy for everyone involved. Able can automate even the most complex of hiring workflows, so staffing firms can hire up to 90 percent faster at half the cost. For more information, visit www.ableteams.com and follow Able on LinkedIn.

Stormie Haller Able 740-213-4194 stormie@ableteams.com