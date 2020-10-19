Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

/EIN News/ -- CORSICANA, TX, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME 2 C") a leading environmental technologies firm, has engaged investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.



MZ Group will work closely with ME 2 C management to develop and execute a complete capital markets strategy designed to increase the company’s visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight how ME 2 C is reaffirming its position across the U.S. coal-fired power fleet with its patented Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA®) mercury capture solutions for coal-fired power plants, providing highly effective emissions control and balance of plant improvements with greater long-term benefits than alternative technologies.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. The firm maintains offices worldwide and was recently ranked No. 7 in the world in business communication by an IR magazine survey.

MZ North America will advise ME 2 C in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets.

Ted Haberfield, Chairman & President of MZ North America, commented: “Today, we understand that nearly half of U.S. coal-fired power plants may be infringing on the Company’s technology. After having initiated patent litigation in U.S. federal court against certain defendants, ME 2 C and one of the defendants entered into an agreement in July 2020 that resolved all claims against that defendant and should successfully pave the way for a domino effect for infringers to recognize ME 2 C’s patent rights creating a great opportunity like no other in the microcap space. Combined with their strong international patent portfolio covering the U.S., Europe, Canada, and China and recurring, high-margin revenue model, we find the valuation disconnect at ME 2 C to be an exciting opportunity for investors. We look forward to sharing their story with our wide network of institutional investors and family offices.”

Greg Falesnik, Chief Executive Officer of MZ North America, added: “ME 2 C has seen industry-wide adoption of its two-part, patented SEA® process. The technology provides maximum efficiency in use of materials and allows for >90% mercury removal, meeting or surpassing new emissions regulations. As the Company continues to monetize infringers of its technology into customers through ongoing litigation efforts, there is a clear path to sustained positive cash flows as the remaining U.S. coal-fired power plants will continue to play a vital role in the national power grid for at least the next decade and beyond.”

“2020 has been a critical year for the Company in the defense of our intellectual property and growing momentum in our IP lawsuit,” said Richard MacPherson, President and CEO of ME 2 C. “In July 2020, we entered a multi-year, fleetwide license and supply agreement with one of the largest defendants and a long-term customer. With this initial success, taking into account the remaining opportunity facing us today, we anticipate significant supply revenue focused on the over 200 suspected infringing boilers operating nationwide, with a ‘paid for’ infrastructure capable of supporting more than $100 million in product supply revenue annually. We look forward to working closely with the entire team at MZ Group to communicate our value proposition to the broader investment community, building long-term value for our shareholders.”

