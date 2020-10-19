DoubleVerify Announces Exclusive Partnership with Yahoo! JAPAN To Power Their Standard Feature of Ad Fraud and Brand Safety Protection

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify (“DV”), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced an exclusive partnership with Yahoo! Japan Corporation (“Yahoo! JAPAN”), a leading media platform in the region, to power their standard feature of traffic policy management and compliance across the Yahoo! JAPAN Ads Display Ads platform. Beginning in Q1 2021, advertisers will be able to run advertising campaigns with this enhanced standard feature of Yahoo! JAPAN Ads Display Ads, leveraging DoubleVerify’s global analytical capabilities for ad fraud and brand safety.



“DV’s exclusive partnership with Yahoo! JAPAN reflects our commitment to provide consistent, comprehensive quality coverage for global brand advertisers,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “As ad fraud and brand suitability concerns continue to grow in all geographies, it’s imperative that advertisers have an independent view on the quality and effectiveness of the inventory they’re buying. We are proud of our partnership with Yahoo! JAPAN – which exemplifies our continued investment in and commitment to the APAC region, and further distinguishes DV as a leader for ad verification globally.”

As part of its industry-leading media quality offering, DoubleVerify identifies and screens significant types of ad fraud, across mobile app, mobile web, and desktop inventory, and provides comprehensive brand safety controls to ensure alignment with content and context. Through this partnership with Yahoo! JAPAN, DoubleVerify will provide real-time analysis of inventory quality, to help safeguard brand advertisers from fraud and sophisticated invalid traffic (“SIVT”), and ensure ads run in Yahoo! JAPAN’s policy-based, brand-safe environment across Yahoo! JAPAN Ads Display Ads comprehensive platform.

“As we defined ‘Diamond of Ads Quality’ in 2019, media quality is a top priority for Yahoo! JAPAN and our advertisers, since invalid traffic is an industry-wide concern,” said Akihito Ichijo, VP Trust & Safety of Marketing Solutions, Yahoo! JAPAN. “Partnerships are crucial to the effort. We believe that DoubleVerify, accredited by industry-leading associations such as MRC, TAG, ABC, and IAB, offers the expertise, technology, data integrity, and service needed to help us maintain a quality advertising environment for the brands we serve.”

DoubleVerify was established in the United States in 2008 and launched its Japanese subsidiary in May 2020. In March 2017, DV received Media Rating Council (MRC) accreditation for its technology to detect and block sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) for mobile app video and display advertising.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. DV’s mission is to be the definitive source of transparency and data-driven insights into the quality and effectiveness of digital advertising for the world’s largest brands, publishers, and digital ad platforms. DV’s technology platform provides advertisers with consistent and unbiased data and analytics that can be used to optimize the quality and return on digital ad investments. Since 2008, DV has helped hundreds of Fortune 500 companies gain the most from their media spend by delivering best in class solutions across the digital advertising ecosystem, helping to build a better industry. Learn more at DoubleVerify.com.

