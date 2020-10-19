2020 Women in Content Marketing Awards: Winners Announced!

The WICMAs spotlight the achievements of a diverse group of women from across the content and marketing industries

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Masthead Media, a full-service content marketing company founded and led by women, announced the Winners of the 2020 Women in Content Marketing Awards (WICMAs) at a live virtual celebration. The event and awards ceremony were presented in partnership with the Content Marketing Institute, a leading global content marketing education and training organization



The WICMAs were created to spotlight content marketing achievements made by a diverse group of women in the content and marketing industries, highlighting those who have positively impacted their brands, customers, and colleagues through their leadership.

The number of nominations for the two WICMA award categories—General Excellence and Rising Stars—more than tripled from 2019, with hundreds of marketers at all levels submitting their materials.

The Winners of the Rising Star category were also given full scholarships to attend Content Marketing World.

The 2020 Women in Content Marketing Award Winners are:

2020 General Excellence Winners

Giselle Abramovich, Adobe

Denise Burrell-Stinson, The Washington Post

Maggie Leung, NerdWallet

Amanda Todorovich, Cleveland Clinic

Heather Keets Wright, Wright Creative Agency

Dina Morocco, Comcast

2020 Rising Star Winners (Scholarship Winners)

Sahar Aman, Tonal

Anastasia Golovashkina, Warren Democrats

Additionally, everyone who was a WICMA Finalist was celebrated at the event. The 2020 Women in Content Marketing Awards Finalists are:

General Excellence Finalists

Noelle Buhidar, RetailMe Not

Pearl Collings, Contently

Diane di Costanzo, Meredith

Shannon Hampton, Fracture

Esther Hong, Morgan Stanley

Candice N. Jones, Amtrak

Jessica Samakow Kelly, The Skimm

Shelagh McGrogan, Royal Bank of Canada

Mia McPherson, Oracle

Lana Pawziuk, Canopy Growth

Meg Sullivan Staknis, Imprint

Christine White, Ulta

Rising Star Finalists

Sarah Baicker, Viant

Laura Goldstein, Saatva Mattresses

Eleanore Kass, Whole Foods

Jennifer Kee, Kiddie Academy

Ava McCartney, Tinder



“There are so many incredible women in content marketing who are fueling innovation, skillfully leading teams, and driving results for their brands and organizations,” says Amanda Kreuser, co-founder of the WICMAs and Masthead Media.

“Far too few of these women are spotlighted as thought leaders or given any kind of recognition for the contributions they’re making to our industry,” adds Julie Hochheiser Ilkovich, WICMA and Masthead Media co-founder. “We created the WICMAs in order to bring overdue and well-deserved focus to these inspiring, industry-shaping women.”

A panel of content marketing industry leaders judged the WICMAs, including Robin Bennefield, Editorial Director of Creative & Content Marketing, Marriott; Jessica Bergmann, Vice President, Content Strategy & Operations, Salesforce; Lizbeth Cardozo, Co-founder & Producer, Tiny Milkshake Media; Annie Granatstein, EVP, Creative Newsroom Director, Edelman; Jennifer Goforth Gregory, Freelance Content Marketing Writer & Author; Laura Hamlyn, Senior Director, Global Content Team, Red Hat; Jennifer Jordan, VP & Head of Content, Babbel and Stephanie Stahl, General Manager, Content Marketing Institute.

“We’re excited to be part of this program recognizing the work of women in content marketing,” shares Stephanie Stahl, WICMA Judge and General Manager, Content Marketing Institute. “There are some truly amazing, innovative, and game-changing content marketing programs run by women, and we feel it’s important to support the WICMAs in recognizing these trailblazers.”

A group of WICMA winners, judges, and founders will be speaking at a panel, “Trade Secrets: How the World’s Most Successful Content Marketers Deliver Results,” at Content Marketing World the week of October 13th, providing an opportunity for fellow marketers to learn from these inspiring leaders.

For more information on WICMA and this year’s winners and honorees, please visit https://medium.com/@WICMA/our-finalists-2020-women-in-content-marketing-awards-a2d4d9745d57 .

For more information on the Content Marketing World Panel, please visit: https://schedule.contentmarketingworld.com/session/trade-secrets-how-the-worlds-most-successful-content-marketers-deliver-results/876908

About WICMA

The Women in Content Marketing Awards (WICMAs) are created and presented by Masthead Media, a full-service content marketing company founded and led by women. The Women in Content Marketing Awards recognize the outstanding work of inspiring and accomplished innovators, spotlighting specific achievements made by women, and ways that these marketers have positively impacted others—colleagues, clients, and the industry as a whole—through their leadership.

About Masthead Media

Masthead Media collaborates with iconic and emerging brands to craft and share their unique stories with the world. In addition to campaign-based initiatives, the company supports clients in cultivating long-term relationships with customers through editorial-style content development, social media management, thought leadership development, influencer programming, search and social insights, and analytics reporting services. For more information, visit www.mastheadmedia.com .

About Content Marketing Institute

Content Marketing Institute is the leading global content marketing education and training organization, teaching enterprise brands how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. CMI’s Content Marketing World event, the largest content marketing-focused event, is held every fall, and the ContentTECH Summit event is held every spring. CMI publishes Chief Content Officer for executives and provides strategic consulting and content marketing research for some of the best-known brands in the world. Content Marketing Institute is organized by Informa Connect.

About Informa Connect

Informa Connect is a specialist in content-driven events and digital communities that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn and share knowledge. We operate major branded events in Marketing, Global Finance, Life Sciences and Pharma, Construction & Real Estate, and in a number of other specialist markets and connect communities online year-round.

Press Contacts:

Amanda Subler, Informa

amanda.subler@informa.com

Danielle Agugliaro, Masthead Media

danielle.agugliaro@mastheadmedia.com