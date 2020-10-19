Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 19 October 2020, 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,644,780) deaths (39,738), and recoveries (1,356,239) by region:
Central (59,285 cases; 1,125 deaths; 52,849 recoveries): Burundi (542; 1; 472), Cameroon (21,441; 423; 20,117), CAR (4,855; 62; 1,924), Chad (1,379; 93; 1,181), Congo (5,156; 92; 4,400), DRC (11,028; 302; 10,473), Equatorial Guinea (5,070; 83; 4,954), Gabon (8,881; 54; 8,430), Sao Tome & Principe (933; 15; 898)
Eastern (194,277; 3,642; 121,915): Comoros (502; 7; 485), Djibouti (5,459; 61; 5,375), Eritrea (452; 0; 388), Ethiopia (89,137; 1,3; 42,649), Kenya (44,881; 832; 31,857), Madagascar (16,814; 238; 16,215), Mauritius (407; 10; 361), Rwanda (4,974; 34; 4,783), Seychelles (149; 0; 148), Somalia (3,864; 99; 3,089), South Sudan (2,842; 55; 2,631), Sudan (13,697; 836; 6,764), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (10,590; 97; 6,992)
Northern (430,222; 12,410; 319,438): Algeria (54,203; 1,846; 37,971), Egypt (105,424; 6,120; 98,247), Libya (48;790; 725; 26,889), Mauritania (7,603; 163; 7,301), Morocco (173,632; 2,928; 143,972), Tunisia (40,542; 626; 5,032), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (28; 2; 26)
Southern (775,958; 19,860; 691,214): Angola (7,622; 247; 3,030), Botswana (3,914; 20; 905), Eswatini (5,780; 116; 5,415), Lesotho (1,833; 42; 961), Malawi (5,857; 181; 4,742), Mozambique (10,866; 75; 8,513), Namibia (12,293; 131; 10,422), South Africa (703,793; 18,471; 634,543), Zambia (15,853; 346; 15,005), Zimbabwe (8,147; 231; 7,678)
Western (185,038; 2,701; 170,823): Benin (2,496, 41; 2,330), Burkina Faso (2,381; 65; 1,774), Cape Verde (7,752; 86; 6,526), Côte d'Ivoire (20,323; 121; 20,021), Gambia (3,649; 118; 2,649), Ghana (47,310; 310; 46,618), Guinea (11,518; 70; 10,427), Guinea-Bissau (2,389; 41; 1,782), Liberia (1,377; 82; 1,268), Mali (3,388; 132; 2,586), Niger (1,210; 69; 1,126), Nigeria (61,440; 1,125; 56,611), Senegal (15,418; 317; 13,814), Sierra Leone (2,330; 73; 1,760), Togo (2,057; 51; 1,531)