Virginia Hurdon Health Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The culture of medicine encourages health professionals to ignore their own needs. Physicians in training spend long hours on call. They work when they’re tired; they work when their sick. It's implied that their needs are less important than the needs of the people they serve.

Unfortunately, this kind of dedication, while commendable, is ultimately unsustainable.

Dr. Virginia Hurdon had spent over 20 years practicing palliative medicine when her health deteriorated to the point she was forced to retire from medicine. When she recovered, she realized she still wanted to serve people and help them in a more positive way.

Virginia Hurdon Health Coaching specializes in helping health care practitioners to connect to their optimal mental and physical health.

“Healthcare practitioners are not very good at self-care,” says Virginia, “but health is about thriving, vitality. It's not just about not being sick. There is an opportunity for growth and enhanced wellbeing to live a healthy quality of life.”

Virginia found her way back to that healthy quality of life through functional medicine, which looks at illness through the lens of nutrition, movement, stress management, sleep, social connection, play. All of those things directly impact our health.

Virginia says health coaching principles also truly changed her for the better, not just in terms of her physical health, but also her more optimistic outlook on life and compassion for herself.

“I took a fairly holistic approach when I was doing palliative care because terminal illness and dying touches every aspect of your life and your family,” says Virginia. “Now I get to form relationships with people that are extremely positive. They're forward moving. They're about self-discovery for the person who's being coached and they're moving towards their own goals and aspirations.”

Virginia says partnering with someone who wants to make changes to their health and encouraging them to discover their own solutions is much more effective than telling people what to do.

“I'm not acting as a doctor. It's not about telling people what to do. People generally already know what they need to do, especially health care practitioners. So it's more about helping them to develop their self-confidence and their motivation and their vision for what it would look like to be completely healthy.”

Perhaps every person should have a primary care physician and also a certified health coach.

“I'm proud of my clients who have taken steps towards better wellness. It's work, it's not always easy. There are always setbacks, but when you learn to overcome those challenges, you become much more adept at learning to change on your own.”

