Global Boatworks Holdings, Inc. Announces Intention to Change Corporate Name to R3 Holdings, Inc. and Apply for New Ticker Symbol

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, MD, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Global Boatworks Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GBBT), ("Global" or "the Company") today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors obtained the written consent of the holders of a majority of the voting power of the Company to approve a corporate name change to "R3 Holdings, Inc." and has requested the new ticker symbol “RTHI”. These planned changes are part of the rebranding to accurately reflect the Company's current and future business focus as a SaaS company that provides a more contextualized criminal background check. The intention to change the name and ticker symbol follows R3 Score Technologies, Inc. entering into a Definitive Share Exchange Agreement with Global, which became effective on September 23, 2020.



The proposed Company name and stock trading symbol changes are subject to approval from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”). The Company will provide an update of the effective date of the name and ticker symbol change once available.

“Since the closing of our share exchange agreement, we have been operating as R3 Holdings, actively working toward executing our focused growth strategy. Today, we are excited to initiate the process of changing our corporate name and trading symbol to better represent the R3 our team set out to build and to align the investment community with the strength of the R3 Score brand and the businesses we serve," said Laurin Leonard, R3 Holdings, Inc. CEO and Co-Founder.

About Global Boatworks Holdings, Inc. and R3 Holdings, Inc.

Global completed a definitive Share Exchange Agreement with Baltimore, Maryland based R3 Technologies, Inc. on September 23, 2020. R3 Score’s AI-enabled, financial software platform uses proprietary data-driven scoring designed to unlock new valuable information about employees and financial services consumers utilizing a multi-factor algorithm based on 11 factors assessing character, capacity, and current choice. R3 Score’s software creates a contextualized background report and alternative credit score for use by businesses of all sizes and in every industry. To learn more about R3 Holdings, Inc., visit www.R3Score.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this presentation, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this presentation relating to the view of management of Global Boatworks Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Company Contact:

Laurin Leonard

CEO & Co-founder

Info@R3Score.com

Investor Relations Contact:

TraDigital IR

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@tradigitalir.com

MJ Clyburn

+1-917-327-6847

clyburn@tradigitalir.com

