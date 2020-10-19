Recruiter.com Interview Aired on Bloomberg International on the RedChip Money Report

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB:RCRT), a leading hiring platform with the world's largest network of small and independent recruiters, today announced an interview with Evan Sohn, Chairman and CEO aired on The RedChip Money Report television program. The RedChip Money Report airs in 100 million homes on Sundays at 6 p.m. local time in every country in Europe on Bloomberg International.



In the exclusive interview, Sohn discusses the Company’s unique market position, strong network growth, major account wins, and more.

To view the interview segment, please visit: https://youtu.be/me3BHD5B1OI

“The RedChip Money Report" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is a hiring platform for the world's largest network of small and independent recruiters. We empower businesses to recruit specialized talent faster with virtual teams of recruiters and AI job-matching technology. Visit https://www.recruiter.com.

For investor information, visit https://www.recruiter.com/investors.html.

