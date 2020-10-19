Albertsons Companies unveils PickUp lockers as newest addition to e-Commerce lineup

New contactless locker PickUp promises another easy option for customers to fulfill online orders; Joins lineup of existing Delivery and Drive Up & Go™ services

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) today announced that it is piloting PickUp lockers in select Chicago Jewel-Osco and Bay Area Safeway stores as the newest easy fulfillment option for e-Commerce orders made through the company’s websites and apps.

The company already offers in-house Delivery and Drive Up & Go options through its innovative websites and apps, and has partnerships with third-party operators to provide fast delivery options. Albertsons Cos., which reported a 276% increase in digital sales in its first fiscal quarter and continues to add Drive Up & Go stores throughout the country, is looking at all of the ways that it can make customers’ lives – and their grocery shopping – easier and more exciting.

“Contactless PickUp through our state-of-the-art, temperature-controlled lockers makes it even easier to shop with us,” said Chris Rupp, EVP and Chief Customer & Digital Officer. “Whether customers choose to shop in our familiar neighborhood stores or through our websites and apps, we are ready to provide them with extraordinary service where and how they want to get their groceries. Our strategy to leverage technology and innovation to continue to grow our digital business is focused on creating products customers love that truly make their lives easier.”

Delivered by Bell and Howell, the lockers are modular, temperature-controlled, and suitable for both indoor and outdoor environments. Individual columns in the modular setup can be adjusted dynamically to ensure specific temperatures required to meet the wide needs of a variety of customers’ online orders are maintained.

“We are excited to partner with Albertsons Cos. to help them deliver a convenient and contactless pickup experience for their customers,” said Larry Blue, CEO of Bell and Howell. “With our temperature-controlled grocery lockers, Albertsons Cos. customers can quickly and conveniently pick up their entire order, from heated to frozen food items, whenever and wherever they want.”

The lockers will first be available in select Jewel-Osco locations in Chicago and are expected to be installed at select Safeway locations in the Bay Area later in the year. Customers who live in neighborhoods with stores that feature the lockers will notice a new “PickUp” option when they shop on the store’s website or app.

Customers who select the PickUp option will be asked to select a time window to pick up their groceries. Once customers complete their purchase, they receive a unique code that they will use to quickly pick up their order from the self-serve lockers.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of June 20, 2020, the Company operated 2,252 retail food and drug stores with 1,726 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2019 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company gave $225 million in food and financial support. In 2020, the Company made a $53 million commitment to community hunger relief efforts and a $5 million commitment to organizations supporting social justice. These efforts have helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, social justice and programs for people with disabilities and veterans’ outreach.

About Bell and Howell

Bell and Howell is one of the largest and most sophisticated service organizations in North America, leveraging innovative technologies and unrivaled service capabilities to help its customers increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve their customer experience. Boasting a rich history and expertise in mechatronics and workflow efficiency, the company offers a complete portfolio of outsourced service offerings, as well as comprehensive automation solutions in retail click-and-collect and mail manufacturing. Headquartered in Durham, N.C., Bell and Howell has more than 800 highly skilled field technicians, 24/7/365 customer service and technical support centers, as well as advanced remote monitoring and diagnostic capabilities.

