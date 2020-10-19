Credicorp Ltd.: Leslie Pierce Elected Additional Director of Credicorp

/EIN News/ -- Lima, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, October 19th, 2020 – Following shareholder approval on June 5th, 2020 to increase the size of Credicorp´s Board from 8 to 9 members, Credicorp announced on August 27th, Leslie Pierce’s candidacy to fill the 9th position. On October 16th, in the Special General Meeting of Shareholders, Leslie Pierce was elected to serve as the 9th member of Credicorp´s Board of Directors for the period 2020-2023.



Mr. Pierce has served in executive leadership positions, primarily of Peruvian companies, for almost 40 years. He served as CEO of Alicorp (BVL: ALICORC1), Peru’s largest consumer goods company with operations throughout Latin America, from 1991 to 2011. Prior to that, Mr. Pierce served as General Manager of Hormec Constructora, Hormec Transportes, and Ganaderia Shilcayo from 1984 to 1991. He served as a Vice Minister of Commerce in Peru’s Ministry of Economy and Finance from 1983 to 1984. He currently serves as a director in a number of private businesses including Empresa Siderurgica del Peru, S.A.A., H&V Contratistas S.A., Maquinarias, S.A., Latina Media S.A.C., Ransa Comercial S.A., Corporacion Primax S.A., Grupo Celima Trebol and Grupo Romero. He also serves as a community leader through philanthropic organizations such as Vida Peru, Banco de Alimentos del Peru and Crea+.

“Leslie’s energy, strategic mindset, knowledge of the consumer, and track record in building and leading large corporations make him an excellent addition to our Board,” said Executive Chairman Mr. Romero Belismelis.

Mr. Pierce holds a B.A. in Economics from Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Peru and Post-Graduate studies in Economics from, Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Chile.

With the appointment of Mr. Pierce, Credicorp refreshed 5 directors in 2020. Today, 5 out of 9 Board members are independent under the new, more stringent criteria approved by the Board, incorporating the highest international standards. Two of the independent directors are women and 3 out of 4 Board committees are chaired by independent directors.

Credicorp has now completed a careful and thoughtful process to incorporate more diversity and independence at the Board level while leveraging the best of its members’ differing skills sets and experiences. This reflects Credicorp´s commitment to bolstering Corporate Governance to drive long-term stakeholder value and demonstrate leadership in this area, as announced in February this year.





