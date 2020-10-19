ADT and the Scott Brothers to Provide Home Makeover to Deserving Family

Family of Eight to Receive $250,000 Home Renovation and Smart Home Security System from ADT

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT (NYSE: ADT ), a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers in the United States, has partnered with twin TV hosts and designers Drew and Jonathan Scott, to deliver a home makeover to a deserving family. Today, ADT announced that the Moffitt family of Southern California will receive a $250,000 home makeover from ADT, designed by the Scott brothers, along with a professionally installed ADT smart home security system.



The Moffitts entered the ADT Pass the Protection contest that asked families to share what they wanted to protect and why for the chance to win a home makeover and ADT smart home security system. Grand-prize winners Jeff and Amber Moffitt are parents to six children, including three adopted children, two of whom have special needs and require round-the-clock care. The challenges of raising six children amid the ongoing pandemic were made more difficult when the Moffitts were forced to evacuate their home earlier this year, on account of the earthquakes that struck Southern California. After sharing their incredible story in their entry , ADT and the Scott Brothers partnered to assist them in a redesign of their home, which will include expanding their kitchen to fully accommodate their family and converting their garage into a therapy space.

Along with the home renovation, the Moffitts will receive a professionally installed ADT Command & Control smart home security system that includes indoor and outdoor cameras, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, a video doorbell, and smart lock. The smart home functions and ADT Control app will help provide the Moffitts with greater security and peace of mind. The family will also receive three years of ADT professional monitoring and home automation services.

“Jeff and Amber are such a wonderful and selfless couple, and working with ADT to surprise this deserving family has been incredible,” Drew Scott said. “Collaborating with the entire family to help design a house that will give them much-needed extra space, including a therapy room, makes this project extra-special,” Jonathan Scott added.

Drew and Jonathan surprised the family via a virtual video reveal and visited their home in-person to do a walkthrough and finalize the renovation plans.

“We are beyond excited to be selected as the winners and the kids are over the moon - especially about the therapy room,” Jeff Moffitt said. “We can’t thank ADT and Drew and Jonathan Scott enough for giving us the house of our dreams when we needed it most,” Amber Moffitt added.

“The Moffitts’ story is one of resilience and compassion and good news when we need it most,” said Shannon Hendrickson, Vice President of Marketing at ADT. “We are delighted that ADT could partner with the Scott Brothers to give the Moffitt family a home makeover and an ADT smart home security system to help their family stay healthy and secure in a space that meets their needs.”

To follow the Moffitt’s renovation journey, go to https://www.adt.com/passtheprotection.

About ADT

