Blockchain in Retail Market 2020 - Market Growth, Revenue Opportunities and Impact due to COVID 19 Forecast by 2026

Blockchain as a digital technology has progressed a lot in the recent years. Among all the end users, the financial sector has been experiencing a major growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Objective of the Blockchain in Retail Market report is to depict the trends and upcoming for Blockchain in Retail Industry over the forecast years. In Blockchain in Retail Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2020 to 2027 mulling over 2019 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.Blockchain entered in the world with one purpose: disrupt every sector in the way and revolutionize the way people manage their daily tasks. From renting a cab to transferring few bucks, blockchain is the most dominating technology present and the retail industry is not far away from riding on the wave of blockchain technology.Access Full Summery Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/blockchain-in-retail-market The equation of blockchain and cryptocurrency is well known. However, blockchain has proved its worth in several industries, including cybersecurity, online payments, supply chain management, and retail. The decentralized blockchain technology is poised to transform how people live their lives, from how to manage assets to transact businesses and to even rent a car. In fact, several manufacturers have been leveraging blockchain’s potential to kickstart their business. For instance, Alibaba, the Chinese multinational e-commerce company, has adopted blockchain solutions for its subsidiaries to efficiently tract its cross-border shipment and the retail giant, Walmart has invested big bucks on blockchain.Some of the key blockchain in retail industry players profiled in the report include Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), Auxesis Services & Technologies (P) Ltd., Bitfury Group Limited, Cognizant, Infosys Limited,International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, and Tata Consultancy Services Limited.Get sample report for more details: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2986 By region, North America dominated the global market in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period due to presence of major market players and on-going developments in blockchain technology. Also, rise in data security concerns among retailers is also a key factor that is expected to fuel the blockchain in retail market in this region in upcoming years. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period.The crypto company, Blockchain.com recently launched a new crypto exchange called PIT for retail investors. The company was founded in 2011 and has been a forefront of blockchain innovations. The Co-Founder, Peter Smith, stated the company was the first to develop block explorer for visualizing data and has also develop in-wallet retail brokerage service called Swap. However, about a year ago, the company decided to build its own crypto exchange as the exchange present in the market are extremely complex and users suffer to transfer funds from their wallets to exchanges. Smith mentioned that such shortcomings were the prime motivation for them to build a dedicated crypto exchange.Inquiry more about this report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2986 After building traction over the years, the blockchain technology has now finally caught public attention and is set to reap more benefits from the retail industry. Blockchain allows a participant in the distributed network to maintain copy of immutable ledger of transactions and enables to execute the transaction without the interference of third party. This means that the technology aids retailers to effectively track the origin of the stock and offers them better grip over what to sell as well as assures food safety. Moreover, blockchain can help manage supply chains as every little change such as manufacturing dates and locations can be accurately tracked, which would help them eradicate the use of unreliable suppliers and poor-quality ingredients and even major issues in the world such as child labor. The absolute transparency is the most attractive feature offered by blockchain, which would make day-to-day tasks of retailers much simpler and prevent any unforeseen financial losses.It is clear that the blockchain can revolutionize the retail industry with its Midas touch, boosting the growth of the global blockchain in the retail market. Thus, retailers just have to wait and watch how blockchain becomes the new industry standard in the retail industry.Driving factors for the market1. Increased transactions transparency2. Increase in need to ensure quality, reliability, authenticity, and product safety3. Driving factors for the market1. Increased transactions transparency2. Increase in need to ensure quality, reliability, authenticity, and product safety3. Increase in investment by retail industries in blockchain-based solutionsMarket Restraints and Opportunities:1. Scarcity of skilled experts2. Quickly changing retail sector and international trade Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

